CCB Technology founders sell business to son

Founders Chris and Patti Booth have sold their family business, Racine-based CCB Technology Inc., to their son, Patrick.

The terms of the transaction, which took place Jan. 1, were not disclosed.

Chris and Patti founded CCB in 1991 to provide technology services for nonprofits. Later, Patrick helped expand the company’s focus to include corporate IT services, which it now offers on a national scale. CCB now has more than 50 employees.

The transition means Patrick, who was president, is now chief executive officer, as well. Chris is now in the role of chairman. Patti, who was helping with a variety of business operations, has exited CCB. Patrick joined the company at its inception, and worked in nine previous roles before becoming CEO. His sister, Kristin Hodgin, also worked at CCB in the early years, and now lives in Nashville.

“My parents have created an incredible legacy before me and I truly appreciate all of the sacrifices they made to start CCB,” Patrick said. “They created a culture that truly cares about its employees, clients and partnerships. My parents established CCB’s core values and principles from the very beginning and it’s my responsibility to continue them in the next generation of leaders.”

Chris, 71, and Patti, 70, said they worked to create a great family culture at the business, and know Patrick, 40, will continue that legacy. The couple has been transitioning out of the business over the past five years, and have now retired.

“(Patrick) came off a very huge year, achieving sales we had never achieved and profits and he’s just ready,” Chris said. “And we were, too.”

“We’re excited that we have a son that wanted to continue the business and he has the same focus we did, which is to serve our customers and do it to the highest level,” Patti said. “It’s very exciting to be able to pass the torch to him.”