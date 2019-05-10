Borgman Capital leases floor of Milwaukee Center

Milwaukee private equity firm Borgman Capital LLC has leased the 25th floor of the Milwaukee Center office tower downtown.

The company has moved from its approximately 1,000-square-foot space at 250 E. Wisconsin Ave., also downtown, to the 5,000-square-foot space at 111 E. Kilbourn Ave.

Borgman moved to accommodate its growth, said managing director Sequoya Borgman. The company has seven employees, with another associate and an intern starting in the coming weeks. It has been actively acquiring southeastern Wisconsin companies, including most recently Gilman Cheese Corp. Two more are in progress, he said.

“We outgrew our space a couple months ago and we needed a bigger conference room really, which was the main thing,” Borgman said. “We wanted to stay downtown, so we looked at all the buildings downtown.”

Borgman Capital raises funding for each transaction. It aims to buy an established, owner-operated business in the region every six months. The company now has three platforms, under which it has made seven acquisitions.