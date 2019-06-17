Associated Bank completes Huntington deal

Consolidates Wisconsin branches

by

June 17, 2019, 11:39 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/banking-finance/associated-bank-completes-huntington-deal/

Green Bay-based Associated Bank on Friday completed its acquisition of the Wisconsin branches of Columbus, Ohio-based The Huntington National Bank, their parent companies announced.

As a result of the transaction, first announced in December, all of the Huntington Bank branches in Wisconsin closed at 3 p.m. Friday and “those scheduled to convert to Associated Bank” reopened as Associated Bank branches today. Associated planned to close 17 Wisconsin branches, including one in downtown Milwaukee, in the integration.

Associated Bank has taken on about $850 million in deposits and $134 million in loans in the transaction. It also gained 32 branches prior to the closures. The cash transaction has a $34 million net premium.

“We are pleased to announce the completion of the Huntington branch transaction and the expansion of our presence into 13 additional Wisconsin communities,” said Philip B. Flynn, president and chief executive officer of Associated. “This acquisition plays an important role in providing continued growth to benefit our customers and shareholders.”

Green Bay-based Associated Bank on Friday completed its acquisition of the Wisconsin branches of Columbus, Ohio-based The Huntington National Bank, their parent companies announced.

As a result of the transaction, first announced in December, all of the Huntington Bank branches in Wisconsin closed at 3 p.m. Friday and “those scheduled to convert to Associated Bank” reopened as Associated Bank branches today. Associated planned to close 17 Wisconsin branches, including one in downtown Milwaukee, in the integration.

Associated Bank has taken on about $850 million in deposits and $134 million in loans in the transaction. It also gained 32 branches prior to the closures. The cash transaction has a $34 million net premium.

“We are pleased to announce the completion of the Huntington branch transaction and the expansion of our presence into 13 additional Wisconsin communities,” said Philip B. Flynn, president and chief executive officer of Associated. “This acquisition plays an important role in providing continued growth to benefit our customers and shareholders.”

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What should the state do to boost funds for road construction?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Rites of passage

Family-owned BILTRITE has staying power

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Family business legacy
Family business legacy

Hitting the strike zone for 138 years

by Jerry Schlitz

Do you manage your money like a millionaire?
Do you manage your money like a millionaire?

Five consistent traits that help millionaires get ahead – and usually, stay ahead

by Dave Spano

Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies
Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies

On the case of Marx v. Morris in the Wisconsin Supreme Court

by Tiffany Woelfel

How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 
How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 

Opening students’ eyes to the connection between school and career with work-based learning

by Laura Derpinghaus

Revival of the urban neighborhood
Revival of the urban neighborhood

Developers are delivering housing complexes in the heart of communities

by Eric Harrmann

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/13/20197:30 am-9:30 am

5 Ways to Grow Your Profits 61%
Reefpoint Brew House

06/19/20195:30 pm-7:30 pm

3HAG workshop at Carroll University
Carroll University

06/25/20198:00 am-11:30 am

PEAK Speaker Series
Sussex Civic Center

07/18/20197:00 am-9:00 am

Challenger Event Honoring Chris & John McDermott
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/16/201910:30 am-8:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm