Arvato Digital Services to lay off 95 in Pleasant Prairie

Arvato Digital Services LLC plans to lay off 95 employees in Pleasant Prairie. The company informed the State of Wisconsin in a WARN notice today.

The German business services company Arvato, which provides IT services, financial services and other solutions, is a division of media, services and education corporation Bertelsmann. Its Pleasant Prairie location is at 11500 80th Ave. Bertelsmann also owns OnCourse Learning in Brookfield.

According to the WARN notice, 40 of the affected workers are employees, and 55 are temporary staff. Their positions include material handler, team lead, driver, machine operator and maintenance technician, among others. They are not represented by a union and do not have bumping rights.

The company attributed the permanent layoff to the loss of a customer. Most of the layoffs are expected to take place Sept. 1.