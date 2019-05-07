Wisconsin Athletic Club acquires Lake Country Racquet & Athletic Club

Adds tennis offering at first Lake Country location

by

May 07, 2019, 11:04 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/wisconsin-athletic-club-acquires-lake-country-racquet-athletic-club/

The Wisconsin Athletic Club announced Monday it has acquired Hartland’s Lake Country Racquet & Athletic Club from John and Trudy Gebhard.

The WAC acquired the 4-acre property and 98,000-square-foot facility, at 560 S. Industrial Drive in Hartland, for $3.5 million on Monday, according to state real estate records.

This is The WAC’s eighth location in southeastern Wisconsin, and its first tennis offering. LCRAC has eight indoor tennis courts, three racquetball courts and a basketball court. It also has a fitness floor, three group fitness studios, a Pilates reformer studio, and an indoor pool and whirlpool.

The WAC was founded in 1976 as The Racquetball Club, and is owned and operated by partners Keith Nygren, Ray O’Connor, Chez Misko and Keith Mardak.

LCRAC is a family-owned and -operated business established in 1977 by John and Trudy Gebhard.

In an email to members, The WAC said the Lake Country area has been the market from which it receives the most requests to open another club. Members of The WAC and LCRAC will not have immediate access to the other club, The WAC said. They will receive more information on access as the details are worked out.

“I’ve lived in Lake Country for over 30 years, and I am very excited to bring the WAC brand to the community in which I live,” Nygren said in a statement. “The Lake Country community has been one of our most requested markets to open a Wisconsin Athletic Club. We appreciate the tradition the Gebhards have created at Lake Country Racquet & Athletic Club and look forward to continuing to build on that tradition.”

“The WAC has been warmly welcomed into the communities that our clubs serve, most recently in Menomonee Falls and Brookfield, and the opportunity to move into the Lake Country community is a very exciting endeavor,” O’Connor said in a statement. “We look forward to providing our members with cutting-edge fitness programs and world-class facilities. Our team is excited to welcome the staff from Lake Country into our family.”

