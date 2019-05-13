Marcus White



Consultant

Marcus White Consultants

Marcus White spent more than a decade working at the Greater Milwaukee Foundation and earlier this year started his own independent nonprofit and philanthropic consulting firm. He recently read “Winners Take All” by Anand Giridharadas, a former New York Times columnist.

White says the book is “a very challenging look at whether major global philanthropists can really foster meaningful change if they refuse to challenge the status quo that allow the huge growth in income inequality.”

While the book has a global focus, White said questions of whether old tools can solve 21st century challenges apply at the local level.

“I don’t agree with all his points, but it’s healthy to reflect on things that challenge us and our views,” he said.

Among White’s biggest takeaways are the potential for inequality to threaten democracy and the need for major changes to systems to make enough of a difference.

“If you believe intractable, generations-long challenges need new approaches this book is great, provocative food for thought,” White said.

“Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World”

By Anand Giridharadas