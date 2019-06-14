Weekly kids’ activities planned for summer outside Fiserv Forum

Will include arena tours

June 14, 2019, 12:41 PM

The Milwaukee Bucks today announced they will host Fawn Fest, a new series of weekly kids’ activities on the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum on each Wednesday during the summer.

Fawn Fest will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays from June 19 to Aug. 28.

Fawn Fest will feature kid-friendly food and beverages available for purchase, the Bucks Entertainment Network, a DJ, and free activities such as giant slides, games and inflatables.

Following the days’ programming, tours of Fiserv Forum will be offered every Wednesday at 2 p.m. for children and accompanying adults. The admission cost is $5 for kids 12 and under, $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and military. Children under 2 are free.

“Deer District is an all-inclusive space that offers year-round activities for people of all ages,” said Michael Belot, senior vice president of Bucks Ventures and Development. “We are excited to invite kids and families this summer to participate in Fawn Fest and to have the opportunity to tour Fiserv Forum.”

