Walker’s Lounge to bring small plates, live music to Walker’s Point

Slated for July opening

May 08, 2019, 1:46 PM

Walker’s Lounge would open at 626 S. 5th St.. photo by LoopNet

A new small plate restaurant and live music venue is in the works for a historic building in Walker’s Point.

Walker’s Lounge & Events LLC would take over the 6,000-square-foot ground floor of a two-story structure at 626 S. 5th St., according to a license application recently filed with the City of Milwaukee.

The building, which is located adjacent to Fuel Cafe, has been vacant for several years, but has been home to multiple taverns and bars.

Owner Felipe Martinez wants to open the concept by July. He said it would focus on Latin-inspired cuisine, initially serving dinner, weekend brunch and weekday happy hour specials.

Live music will also be a mainstay. Martinez plans to bring in local Latin jazz and cover bands to perform on Thursday through Sunday nights and during brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Happy hour, which runs from 4 to 7 p.m. on weekdays, will feature a DJ and mellow music, he said.

With a 350-person capacity, Walker’s Lounge & Events would also function as a private event venue for weddings and other large functions.

Martinez also owns and operates Flip N’ Styles barber shop and salon, both located nearby in Walker’s Point. He said the new concept will appeal to the clientele he has built at the other two businesses.

“We have a very diverse clientele and staff and I got feedback from them about what’s in the area and what’s not in the area,” he said.

Some of those customers are artists and musicians who Martinez plans to collaborate with when he opens the venue, saying it will be a spot that brings everyone together.

“They wanted somewhere to meet or have a sit-down meal, but the music is not too loud– somewhere that has everything in one place,” he said.

Martinez is currently updating the space, making repairs to the walls, bathrooms and electrical and installing brand new kitchen equipment.

He hopes the licensing process will be complete in time for a July opening– otherwise Walker’s Lounge will open in September.

