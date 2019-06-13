UPAF campaign brings in $11.94 million

The United Performing Arts Fund 2019 campaign has brought in $11.94 million to support southeastern Wisconsin’s performing arts groups, the fund announced Wednesday during a celebration at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s Northern Lights Theater.

Leaders said they will continue fundraising through August in an effort to meet UPAF’s $12 million campaign goal. For the four consecutive years prior to this, the organization’s campaign totals have exceeded $12 million.

“We are very pleased with the campaign results and with $12 million in reach, we look forward to continue the fundraising efforts for the 2019 campaign through the end of our fiscal year on August 31,” said Rob Sanders, chair of the UPAF board of directors. “The UPAF staff and board want to encourage all community members that there’s still time to give at upaf.org.”

UPAF solicits donations on behalf of its 14 member groups, which include the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Milwaukee Ballet.

At the campaign celebration, Deanna Tillisch, president and chief executive officer of UPAF, announced two additional gifts that will serve as seed money for two large-scale projects, including an additional $150,000 to help with the final stretch of Milwaukee Ballet’s new Baumgartner Center for Dance; and $250,000 to First Stage for the expansion of the organization’s home, the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center.

UPAF Cornerstone member groups can request additional funding for those types of projects, which are funded separately from the campaign dollars raised each year.

The campaign was led by co-chairs Jim Barry, president of The Barry Company; Sandy Botcher, vice president of field experience at Northwestern Mutual; and Tim Stewart, attorney and partner at DeWitt LLP.

“As the world of fundraising continues to evolve, we are pleased that we continue to navigate through these changes that come our way as we work to raise vital dollars to support the performing arts in the Greater Milwaukee Area,” Tillisch said. “The results of this year’s campaign is a testament to the generosity of our community and our shared commitment to ensure that our 14 Member Groups can continue to deliver entertainment excellence, arts education programs and community outreach initiatives.”