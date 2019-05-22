TitletownTech plans to house entrepreneurs

Portion of apartment development to be set aside

May 22, 2019, 2:06 PM

The TitletownTech development in Green Bay will house entrepreneurs on site in a full-circle ecosystem model.

Craig Dickman, managing director of TitletownTech, said at last week’s 5 Lakes Forum in downtown Milwaukee that a portion of the apartments being developed on the site will be set aside for entrepreneurs and visiting technologists to make it an easy place to work and live.

“We’re just starting Phase 2, and Phase 2 of the Titletown Development will be a commercial office building, about 125,000 square feet, and then (about) 140-(unit) apartment complex, as well as 80 townhouses,” Dickman said. “So what we’ll be doing is setting aside some apartments within the Titletown apartment building that are furnished for entrepreneurs coming in for a period so we have a place for them to live, or for resources for Microsoft coming in…because right now Microsoft is allowing some of those employees (to locate here) as much as four months at a time.”

A joint project of Microsoft Corp. and the Green Bay Packers, the 46,000-square-foot TitletownTech development is currently being constructed west of Lambeau Field in the 45-acre Titletown district. It will include an innovation lab, a venture studio and a venture fund, as well as “eatertainment” venue Topgolf Suites.

TitletownTech previously announced Microsoft plans to provide a technologist-in-residence at the facility, and Aaron Kennedy, founder of Noodles & Co., will work at the hub as the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay entrepreneur-in-residence.

When asked for further details on the entrepreneur apartment plans, Packers spokesman Aaron Popkey said they’re still in the conceptual stage.

“It could be a campus approach of sorts, but it’s something we’ll continue to evaluate as we open TitletownTech over the next few months,” Popkey said.

The Packers have not yet set an opening date for the full TitletownTech development, he said. The Topgolf is slated to open in August.

