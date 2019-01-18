Third Ward ice bars open today

To operate indefinitely, weather permitting

by

January 18, 2019, 12:58 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/third-ward-ice-bars-open-today/

The ice bar that stood in front of St. Paul Fish Co. last winter.

Cold temperatures headed for Milwaukee this weekend is a promising forecast for an annual ice bar event kicking off tonight in the Historic Third Ward.

Three hand-sculpted ice bars will open to the public tonight at 5 p.m. outside Café Benelux, St. Paul Fish Company and The Wicked Hop, and will operate for as long as weather permits. 

Each bar will feature a signature theme and will donate a portion of its proceeds to a local charity, according to the event’s Facebook page

The frozen structures donning the corner of Broadway and St. Paul Avenue are collectively made of 150 blocks of ice, weighing 23 tons. They are constructed by Max Zuleta, a Guinness World Record holder and master carver at Franksville-based ice sculpture studio Art Below Zero

This is the third consecutive year for ice bars in the Third Ward. St. Paul Fish Company pioneered the idea in 2017, and Cafe Benelux and The Wicked Hop last year followed suit to host an inaugural winter-themed festival. 

The ice bar that stood in front of St. Paul Fish Co. last winter.

Cold temperatures headed for Milwaukee this weekend is a promising forecast for an annual ice bar event kicking off tonight in the Historic Third Ward.

Three hand-sculpted ice bars will open to the public tonight at 5 p.m. outside Café Benelux, St. Paul Fish Company and The Wicked Hop, and will operate for as long as weather permits. 

Each bar will feature a signature theme and will donate a portion of its proceeds to a local charity, according to the event’s Facebook page

The frozen structures donning the corner of Broadway and St. Paul Avenue are collectively made of 150 blocks of ice, weighing 23 tons. They are constructed by Max Zuleta, a Guinness World Record holder and master carver at Franksville-based ice sculpture studio Art Below Zero

This is the third consecutive year for ice bars in the Third Ward. St. Paul Fish Company pioneered the idea in 2017, and Cafe Benelux and The Wicked Hop last year followed suit to host an inaugural winter-themed festival. 

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you support a sales tax increase to pay for numerous Milwaukee County capital projects including the Milwaukee Public Museum, Mitchell Park Domes, parks and others?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Celebrating business growth

2018 BizTimes Best in Business

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Make 2019 the year you got real
Make 2019 the year you got real

Establish how much you need for retirement, and then follow through

by Dave Spano

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/25/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Small Business Forum - presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

03/21/20197:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum - presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel Grand Ballroom

04/03/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Waukesha 2035 - presented by BizTimes Media
The Ingleside Hotel (formerly the Country Springs)

04/26/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

How to Hire and Retain "A" Players in a Tight Labor Economy
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

01/24/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/25/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Innovative Hiring and Recruiting Practices
ManpowerGroup Headquarters

01/30/20197:30 am-9:00 am

Ms. Creative Class
Schlitz Park

01/30/20196:00 pm-8:00 pm

Real Estate Forum: Embracing Change
Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery

02/07/20192:30 pm-6:00 pm