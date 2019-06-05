Third annual Sculpture Milwaukee exhibition launching Friday

An area of downtown Milwaukee has transformed into a streetside art installation as Sculpture Milwaukee gears up for its third annual season.

The outdoor urban sculpture exhibition this year features 22 artworks on display mainly along Wisconsin Avenue, from 5th Street to O’Donnell Park. It officially opens on Friday, June 7, but installation has been underway since early May. The collection will be on display through Oct. 27.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Twenty artists, both emerging and internationally acclaimed, contributed to this year’s collection. They include:

Atlanta-based Radcliffe Bailey

California-based John Baldessari

Berlin-based Michael Elmgreen and Ingar Dragset

New York-based Roxy Paine

American artist and resident of Italy, Beverly Pepper

London-based Richard Woods

New York-based B. Wurtz

New York-based Red Grooms

New York-based Tony Matelli

The late Barry Flanagan of North Wales

The late Max Ernst of Germany

Los Angeles-based brothers Niki and Simon Hass

Madison-based Gail Simpson

Berlin-based British artist Angela Bulloch

New York-based Arlene Shechet

Chicago-based Puerto Rican-American artist Carlos Rolón

Berlin-based American artist Sam Durant

Chicago-based William O’Brien

Ireland-born artist Sean Scully, based in both New York and Munich

More information about each artist and their featured work, along with a map of the exhibition, is available at Sculpture Milwaukee’s website.

Sculpture Milwaukee’s launch comes just days after the grand opening of Marcus Hotels & Resorts’ Saint Kate, an arts-themed boutique hotel located in the former InterContinental hotel building on North Water Street and East Kilbourn Avenue.

Sean Scully’s “Black Stacked Frames,” which is a large metal sculpture that doubles as a climbing wall, is being installed outside that hotel, just a couple blocks north of the exhibit’s main Wisconsin Avenue footprint.

Sculpture Milwaukee first launched in 2017 as the longtime brainchild of Steve Marcus, chairman of the Marcus Corp. In March, it incorporated as its own nonprofit organization and named Brian Schupper as executive director.

This year’s exhibition will kick off on Friday with a public event and ceremonial ribbon cutting at the historic Gas Light Building, 626 E. Wisconsin Ave. It will include live music, an interactive art wall and free boxed lunches for the first 500 attendees.