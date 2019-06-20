Summerfest unveils revamped American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Work is now completed on the first phase of the $50 million American Family Insurance Amphitheater redevelopment project.

The project has included raising a portion of the venue’s roof by 26 feet, rebuilding the backstage area to include new artist amenities, production offices, dressing rooms and additional loading docks, and adding a removable stage and flat floor seating in front of the stage and two LED walls on either side of the stage. Milwaukee World Festival Inc. officials on Wednesday offered members of the media a sneak peek of the revamped amphitheater.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The festival runs from June 26-30 and July 2-7.

Work on the second phase of the project, which will add new concourses, restrooms, seats, additional hospitality areas and increased food and beverage operations, will begin immediately after the this year’s festival. A grand opening is planned for Summerfest 2020.

The project is led by Brookfield-based construction manager Hunzinger Construction. Milwaukee-based Eppstein Uhen Architects is the lead architectural firm.