Summerfest unveils revamped American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Raised roof, new stage among upgrades

by

June 19, 2019, 9:38 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/summerfest-unveils-revamped-american-family-insurance-amphitheater/

Work is now completed on the first phase of the $50 million American Family Insurance Amphitheater redevelopment project.

The project has included raising a portion of the venue’s roof by 26 feet, rebuilding the backstage area to include new artist amenities, production offices, dressing rooms and additional loading docks, and adding a removable stage and flat floor seating in front of the stage and two LED walls on either side of the stage. Milwaukee World Festival Inc. officials on Wednesday offered members of the media a sneak peek of the revamped amphitheater.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The festival runs from June 26-30 and July 2-7.

Work on the second phase of the project, which will add new concourses, restrooms, seats, additional hospitality areas and increased food and beverage operations, will begin immediately after the this year’s festival. A grand opening is planned for Summerfest 2020.

The project is led by Brookfield-based construction manager Hunzinger Construction. Milwaukee-based Eppstein Uhen Architects is the lead architectural firm.

Work is now completed on the first phase of the $50 million American Family Insurance Amphitheater redevelopment project.

The project has included raising a portion of the venue’s roof by 26 feet, rebuilding the backstage area to include new artist amenities, production offices, dressing rooms and additional loading docks, and adding a removable stage and flat floor seating in front of the stage and two LED walls on either side of the stage. Milwaukee World Festival Inc. officials on Wednesday offered members of the media a sneak peek of the revamped amphitheater.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The festival runs from June 26-30 and July 2-7.

Work on the second phase of the project, which will add new concourses, restrooms, seats, additional hospitality areas and increased food and beverage operations, will begin immediately after the this year’s festival. A grand opening is planned for Summerfest 2020.

The project is led by Brookfield-based construction manager Hunzinger Construction. Milwaukee-based Eppstein Uhen Architects is the lead architectural firm.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What should the state do to boost funds for road construction?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Rites of passage

Family-owned BILTRITE has staying power

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Family business legacy
Family business legacy

Hitting the strike zone for 138 years

by Jerry Schlitz

Do you manage your money like a millionaire?
Do you manage your money like a millionaire?

Five consistent traits that help millionaires get ahead – and usually, stay ahead

by Dave Spano

Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies
Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies

On the case of Marx v. Morris in the Wisconsin Supreme Court

by Tiffany Woelfel

How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 
How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 

Opening students’ eyes to the connection between school and career with work-based learning

by Laura Derpinghaus

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/13/20197:30 am-9:30 am

3HAG workshop at Carroll University
Carroll University

06/25/20198:00 am-11:30 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
Strategic Business Center

07/11/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm

PEAK Speaker Series
Sussex Civic Center

07/18/20197:00 am-9:00 am

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

07/18/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Challenger Event Honoring Chris & John McDermott
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/16/201910:30 am-8:30 pm