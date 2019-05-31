Summerfest unveils new food and beverage items for this year’s festival

Includes Pizza Man, Red Bull Bar, Vintage 1968 Wine Bar and more [PHOTO GALLERY]

by

May 31, 2019, 11:04 AM



A “Piggy Mac” sub from Cousin’s, Pete’s Pops at Bel Air Cantina and Unicorn Popcorn from Little Sweetie’s Specialty Treat Wagon are among a handful of new food and beverage options that will be available at Summerfest this year.

Summerfest organizers unveiled on Thursday the new food and beverage lineup for the festival, which kicks off on June 26 at Henry Maier Festival Park.



“The countdown is on – Summerfest is only 27 days away and we’re excited to unveil our exclusive Summerfest merchandise, as well as new food and beverage experiences” said Don Smiley, president and chief executive officer of Summerfest operator Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “There’s something for everyone at Summerfest, from 800 artists on 12 stages to music spanning every genre over 11 days, to over 40 restaurant locations and shopping, we continue to showcase the best of Milwaukee.”

New food and beverage options include:

  • Pizza Man: Includes whole pizza and pizza slice options, in addition to homemade eggplant fries, located in the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Forecourt area.
  • Red Bull Bar: Will feature a variety of Red Bull themed cocktails, adjacent to JoJo’s Martini Lounge.
  • Vintage 1968 Wine Bar: Will feature wines by the glass and bottle, located along the lakewalk, near the BMO Harris Pavilion with Miller Lite.

Other vendors are adding new locations, including:

  • Belair Cantina is adding a second location in the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard with Miller Lite and CBS 58.
  • Pepsi Beverage Station is adding a third location, in the South Marketplace area.
  • Saz’s Express is adding a new location at the Ethnic Village.
  • Sil’s Mini Donuts is adding a new location near the BMO Harris Pavilion with Miller Lite.

New foods from existing vendors include:

  • The Piggy Mac Sub from Cousin’s Sub
  • The Big Gig Burger from AJ Bombers
  • Pete’s Pops at Belair Cantina
  • Unicorn Popcorn from Little Sweetie’s Specialty Treat Wagon
  • Klement’s Sausage Platter
  • Meatball Cone from Venice Club

The full lineup of new foods and beverages are listed on the Summerfest website.

Summerfest runs from June 26-30 and July 2-7.



