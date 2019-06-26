Summerfest kicks off today

Runs today through June 30 and July 2-7 [SEE PHOTOS]

June 26, 2019, 2:04 PM

The 52nd annual edition of Summerfest begins today at Henry Maier Festival Park on the lakefront in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee World Festival continues to make changes and improvements to the Summerfest grounds.

One of the largest projects completed in time for the festival this year is the first phase of the $50 million American Family Insurance Amphitheater redevelopment project. The project included raising a portion of the venue’s roof by 26 feet, rebuilding the backstage area to include new artist amenities, production offices, dressing rooms and additional loading docks, and adding a removable stage and flat floor seating in front of the stage and two LED walls on either side of the stage.

The new Uline Warehouse Stage on the far north end of the festival grounds is another upgrade this year. The project included building a re-imagined stage and seating area with larger footprint, expanded production capabilities, updated dressing rooms, an elevated private VIP area, a new video screen and a new ADA viewing area with easier access and improved sightlines.

A handful of new food and beverage options are also available this year, including the “Piggy Mac” sub from Cousin’s, Pete’s Pops at Bel Air Cantina and Unicorn Popcorn from Little Sweetie’s Specialty Treat Wagon.

The festival’s amphitheater lineup this year includes:

  • Thomas Rhett with Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson on June 26.
  • Outlaw Music Festival on June 27.
  • Jason Aldean and Kane Brown on June 28.
  • Bon Iver with Lord Huron and Julien Baker on June 29.
  • Zac Brown Band on June 30.
  • Lionel Richie and Michael McDonald on July 2.
  • Jennifer Lopez on July 3.
  • The Killers with Death Cab for Cutie on July 5.
  • Billie Eilish on July 6.
  • Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg and ScHoolboy Q on July 7.

Summerfest runs today through June 30 and July 2-7.

