Summerfest announces grounds stage 2019 headliners

Summerfest today announced more than 125 headliner acts who will perform on its grounds stages during the 11-day music festival this summer.
Among the headliners are: Brandie Carlile, The Lonely Island, Cole Swindell, Chicago, Jason Mraz, Steve Aoki and The National.
The 52nd edition of the festival runs from June 26-30 and July 2-7 at Henry Maier Festival Park.
The full list of festival grounds stage headliners, announced today, includes:
- Brandie Carlile
- Cole Swindell
- The Head and the Heart
- The Lonely Island
- A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
- The National
- Steve Aoki
- Chicago
- Jason Mraz
- Brothers Osborne
- WALK THE MOON
- Young the Giant
- Foreigner
- Third Eye Blind
- Jimmy Eat World
- Lizzo
- X Ambassadors
- 3 Doors Down
- CHVRCHES
- Big Gigantic
- Sublime with Rome
- Courtney Barnett
- Quinn XCII
- First Aid Kit
- Atmosphere
- T-Pain
- Vic Mensa
- Taking Back Sunday
- Rodrigo y Gabriela
- Dashboard Confessional
- Judah & the Lion
- Catfish and the Bottlemen
- Chaka Khan
- Styx
- Loverboy
- Frenship
- Chris Janson
- Elle King
- Gryffin
- Dispatch
- Skillet
- Chase Rice
- SWITCHFOOT
- August Burns Red
- St. Paul & the Broken Bones
- Hanson
- LANCO
- Daya
- Chelsea Cutler
- lovelytheband
- Chris Robinson Brotherhood
- Semisonic
- COIN
- La Sonora Ponceña
- The Roots
- Matoma
- Neon Trees
- Bone Thugs-n-Harmony
- Lake Street Dive
- Ludacris
- Los Lonely Boys
- Jimmie Allen
- Lindsay Ell
- MAX
- YUNGBLUD
- Collective Soul
- Two Friends
- Chris Lane
- Jordan Davis
- Matisyahu
- SOJA
- Riley Green
- Dylan Scott
- Steve Earle & The Dukes
- Dark Star Orchestra
- Brother Ali
- Donna Missal
- Robert Randolph & The Family Band
- VOILÀ
- Lauren Alaina
- YUNGBLUD
- Silverstein
- Guided By Voices
- Jesus Jones
- 38 Special
- Dumpstaphunk
- X
- Nora Collins
- Ozomatli
- Mitchell Tenpenny
- 10,000 Maniacs
- Foghat
- Andrew W.K.
- Cory Wong
- Common Kings
- Reverend Horton Heat
- The Spinners
- Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio
- GGOOLLDD
- Royal Tusk
- Sa-Roc
- Silent Planet
- Brandy Clark
- Aaron Lee Tasjan
- SHAED
- Allman Betts Band
- The Suffers
- The Association
- Weathers
- Hawthorne Heights
- Sego
- Juice
- Big Head Todd and the Monsters
- flora cash
- Carousel Kings
- HARDY
- Nikki Jean
- Otis Taylor and the Psychedelic Banjo Posse
- Oxymorrons
- Trea Landon
- DJ Keezy
- DJ Abilities
- Matt Hoyles
- Sweet Crude
- Leonid & Friends
- The Lioness
- deM atlaS
- Tenille Arts
- Trap Manny
- Evidence
- The Beths
- Black Pumas
- Adia Victoria
American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners announced so far include:
- Thomas Rhett with Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson on June 26.
- Outlaw Music Festival on June 27.
- Jason Aldean and Kane Brown on June 28.
- Bon Iver with Lord Huron and Julien Baker on June 29.
- Zac Brown Band on June 30.
- Lionel Richie and Michael McDonald on July 2.
- Jennifer Lopez on July 3.
- The Killers with Death Cab for Cutie on July 5.
- Billie Eilish on July 6.
- Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg and ScHoolboy Q on July 7.
Work is currently underway on phase 1 of the $50 million American Family Insurance Amphitheater project, which will be completed in time for the 2019 festival. Upgrades include the raising of a portion of the amphitheater roof, and the addition of a new removable stage and flat floor seating in front of the stage, new production spaces, dining/catering facilities and six high-definition LED walls throughout the venue.
Work on the second phase of the project will begin immediately after this year’s festival.
