Summerfest announces grounds stage 2019 headliners

Summerfest today announced more than 125 headliner acts who will perform on its grounds stages during the 11-day music festival this summer.

Among the headliners are: Brandie Carlile, The Lonely Island, Cole Swindell, Chicago, Jason Mraz, Steve Aoki and The National.

The 52nd edition of the festival runs from June 26-30 and July 2-7 at Henry Maier Festival Park.

The full list of festival grounds stage headliners, announced today, includes:

Brandie Carlile

Cole Swindell

The Head and the Heart

The Lonely Island

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

The National

Steve Aoki

Chicago

Jason Mraz

Brothers Osborne

WALK THE MOON

Young the Giant

Foreigner

Third Eye Blind

Jimmy Eat World

Lizzo

X Ambassadors

3 Doors Down

CHVRCHES

Big Gigantic

Sublime with Rome

Courtney Barnett

Quinn XCII

First Aid Kit

Atmosphere

T-Pain

Vic Mensa

Taking Back Sunday

Rodrigo y Gabriela

Dashboard Confessional

Judah & the Lion

Catfish and the Bottlemen

Chaka Khan

Styx

Loverboy

Frenship

Chris Janson

Elle King

Gryffin

Dispatch

Skillet

Chase Rice

SWITCHFOOT

August Burns Red

St. Paul & the Broken Bones

Hanson

LANCO

Daya

Chelsea Cutler

lovelytheband

Chris Robinson Brotherhood

Semisonic

COIN

La Sonora Ponceña

The Roots

Matoma

Neon Trees

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony

Lake Street Dive

Ludacris

Los Lonely Boys

Jimmie Allen

Lindsay Ell

MAX

YUNGBLUD

Collective Soul

Two Friends

Chris Lane

Jordan Davis

Matisyahu

SOJA

Riley Green

Dylan Scott

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Dark Star Orchestra

Brother Ali

Donna Missal

Robert Randolph & The Family Band

VOILÀ

Lauren Alaina

Silverstein

Guided By Voices

Jesus Jones

38 Special

Dumpstaphunk

X

Nora Collins

Ozomatli

Mitchell Tenpenny

10,000 Maniacs

Foghat

Andrew W.K.

Cory Wong

Common Kings

Reverend Horton Heat

The Spinners

Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio

GGOOLLDD

Royal Tusk

Sa-Roc

Silent Planet

Brandy Clark

Aaron Lee Tasjan

SHAED

Allman Betts Band

The Suffers

The Association

Weathers

Hawthorne Heights

Sego

Juice

Big Head Todd and the Monsters

flora cash

Carousel Kings

HARDY

Nikki Jean

Otis Taylor and the Psychedelic Banjo Posse

Oxymorrons

Trea Landon

DJ Keezy

DJ Abilities

Matt Hoyles

Sweet Crude

Leonid & Friends

The Lioness

deM atlaS

Tenille Arts

Trap Manny

Evidence

The Beths

Black Pumas

Adia Victoria

American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners announced so far include:

Thomas Rhett with Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson on June 26.

Outlaw Music Festival on June 27.

Jason Aldean and Kane Brown on June 28.

Bon Iver with Lord Huron and Julien Baker on June 29.

Zac Brown Band on June 30.

Lionel Richie and Michael McDonald on July 2.

Jennifer Lopez on July 3.

The Killers with Death Cab for Cutie on July 5.

Billie Eilish on July 6.

Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg and ScHoolboy Q on July 7.

Work is currently underway on phase 1 of the $50 million American Family Insurance Amphitheater project, which will be completed in time for the 2019 festival. Upgrades include the raising of a portion of the amphitheater roof, and the addition of a new removable stage and flat floor seating in front of the stage, new production spaces, dining/catering facilities and six high-definition LED walls throughout the venue.

Work on the second phase of the project will begin immediately after this year’s festival.