Summerfest announces grounds stage 2019 headliners

Brandie Carlile, The Lonely Island, Cole Swindell among headliners

April 09, 2019, 11:22 AM

Summerfest today announced more than 125 headliner acts who will perform on its grounds stages during the 11-day music festival this summer.

The South Gate to the Summerfest grounds, officially known as Henry Maier Festival Park.

Among the headliners are: Brandie Carlile, The Lonely Island, Cole Swindell, Chicago, Jason Mraz, Steve Aoki and The National.

The 52nd edition of the festival runs from June 26-30 and July 2-7 at Henry Maier Festival Park.

The full list of festival grounds stage headliners, announced today, includes:

  • Brandie Carlile
  • Cole Swindell
  • The Head and the Heart
  • The Lonely Island
  • A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
  • The National
  • Steve Aoki
  • Chicago
  • Jason Mraz
  • Brothers Osborne
  • WALK THE MOON
  • Young the Giant
  • Foreigner
  • Third Eye Blind
  • Jimmy Eat World
  • Lizzo
  • X Ambassadors
  • 3 Doors Down
  • CHVRCHES
  • Big Gigantic
  • Sublime with Rome
  • Courtney Barnett
  • Quinn XCII
  • First Aid Kit
  • Atmosphere
  • T-Pain
  • Vic Mensa
  • Taking Back Sunday
  • Rodrigo y Gabriela
  • Dashboard Confessional
  • Judah & the Lion
  • Catfish and the Bottlemen
  • Chaka Khan
  • Styx
  • Loverboy
  • Frenship
  • Chris Janson
  • Elle King
  • Gryffin
  • Dispatch
  • Skillet
  • Chase Rice
  • SWITCHFOOT
  • August Burns Red
  • St. Paul & the Broken Bones
  • Hanson
  • LANCO
  • Daya
  • Chelsea Cutler
  • lovelytheband
  • Chris Robinson Brotherhood
  • Semisonic
  • COIN
  • La Sonora Ponceña
  • The Roots
  • Matoma
  • Neon Trees
  • Bone Thugs-n-Harmony
  • Lake Street Dive
  • Ludacris
  • Los Lonely Boys
  • Jimmie Allen
  • Lindsay Ell
  • MAX
  • YUNGBLUD
  • Collective Soul
  • Two Friends
  • Chris Lane
  • Jordan Davis
  • Matisyahu
  • SOJA
  • Riley Green
  • Dylan Scott
  • Steve Earle & The Dukes
  • Dark Star Orchestra
  • Brother Ali
  • Donna Missal
  • Robert Randolph & The Family Band
  • VOILÀ
  • Lauren Alaina
  • YUNGBLUD
  • Silverstein
  • Guided By Voices
  • Jesus Jones
  • 38 Special
  • Dumpstaphunk
  • X
  • Nora Collins
  • Ozomatli
  • Mitchell Tenpenny
  • 10,000 Maniacs
  • Foghat
  • Andrew W.K.
  • Cory Wong
  • Common Kings
  • Reverend Horton Heat
  • The Spinners
  • Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio
  • GGOOLLDD
  • Royal Tusk
  • Sa-Roc
  • Silent Planet
  • Brandy Clark
  • Aaron Lee Tasjan
  • SHAED
  • Allman Betts Band
  • The Suffers
  • The Association
  • Weathers
  • Hawthorne Heights
  • Sego
  • Juice
  • Big Head Todd and the Monsters
  • flora cash
  • Carousel Kings
  • HARDY
  • Nikki Jean
  • Otis Taylor and the Psychedelic Banjo Posse
  • Oxymorrons
  • Trea Landon
  • DJ Keezy
  • DJ Abilities
  • Matt Hoyles
  • Sweet Crude
  • Leonid & Friends
  • The Lioness
  • deM atlaS
  • Tenille Arts
  • Trap Manny
  • Evidence
  • The Beths
  • Black Pumas
  • Adia Victoria

American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners announced so far include:

  • Thomas Rhett with Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson on June 26.
  • Outlaw Music Festival on June 27.
  • Jason Aldean and Kane Brown on June 28.
  • Bon Iver with Lord Huron and Julien Baker on June 29.
  • Zac Brown Band on June 30.
  • Lionel Richie and Michael McDonald on July 2.
  • Jennifer Lopez on July 3.
  • The Killers with Death Cab for Cutie on July 5.
  • Billie Eilish on July 6.
  • Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg and ScHoolboy Q on July 7.

Work is currently underway on phase 1 of the $50 million American Family Insurance Amphitheater project, which will be completed in time for the 2019 festival. Upgrades include the raising of a portion of the amphitheater roof, and the addition of a new removable stage and flat floor seating in front of the stage, new production spaces, dining/catering facilities and six high-definition LED walls throughout the venue.

Work on the second phase of the project will begin immediately after this year’s festival.

