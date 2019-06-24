Silverspot Cinema pushes back opening at The Corners of Brookfield to July

Silverspot Cinema is finishing up work on its first Wisconsin location, at The Corners of Brookfield, and plans to officially open to the public on Friday, July 12, according to a news release.

The opening date was pushed back by roughly one month, following an announcement from the Miami-based theater operator back in April that it planned to open in mid-June.

“We’re excited to bring our first theater to the greater Milwaukee area on July 12,” Fred Meyers, chief executive officer of Silverspot, said in the release. “We can’t wait for guests to enjoy the truly unique experience that we offer, and we’re thrilled to be a part of the exciting atmosphere at The Corners.”

Soledad Gonzalo, Silverspot marketing director, noted the opening date was pushed back due to some remaining construction work and because the company did not want the opening to conflict with Summerfest, which is being held in Milwaukee from this Wednesday through Sunday, July 7.

“As can happen with construction we had a few delays that pushed us back slightly with our timing,” Gonzalo said, adding that Silverspot specifically chose the new date of July 12 because Summerfest would be done by then.

“We didn’t want to compete locally,” she said.

Remaining work to be done at the new theater includes installation of tables and chairs in the bar area, as well as various other punch-list items, Gonzalo said. The seats in the auditoriums have already been installed.

The 41,000-square-foot boutique theater is located on the eastern side of The Corners, a 750,000-square-foot town center bounded by West Bluemound Road, North Barker Road and I-94 in the town of Brookfield.

The theater will have nine auditoriums across two stories, in-theater dining, and a bar and lounge on its main level. It also features custom-designed reclining and heated seats, Barco laser projection and Dolby surround-sound systems. The Silverspot location was first announced in 2017.

The Corners of Brookfield, which opened in April 2017, is comprised of 400,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 244 luxury apartments and parking for more than 1,700 cars. The particular area where Silverspot is opening has become the development’s entertainment corridor, with other nearby tenants including an Arhaus furniture store, Café Hollander restaurant, the Lake Country Social restaurant and an Improv comedy venue, which is expected to open in early 2020.

Other retailers and restaurants located at The Corners include Von Maur, Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, Goddess and the Baker, Kendra Scott and L.L. Bean.

Silverspot also on Monday released a time-lapse video that shows one of the screens being installed at its new location.