Sarah Smith Pancheri

My Best Advice

by

May 29, 2019, 12:11 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/sarah-smith-pancheri/

Sarah Smith Pancheri

Vice president of sales & marketing

“Something my father shared with me, and I know someone shared it with him, is: ‘Always err on the side of showing up.’ When you have the opportunity, show up for someone or show up for something you believe in.

“It can be something as small as pushing yourself to honor a commitment you made that you might not be feeling up to, or showing up with the ideas you strongly believe in. Be a champion and be someone who will stand strong. Make sure you’re present in the moments that are important. It applies to your professional life, your family life, your social life.”

“Related, and another piece of advice I subscribe to is: enthusiasm is contagious. How you as an individual approach what you’re doing, sometimes it’s as important as what you’re doing. There is always an opportunity to be critical, yet when you’re able, it’s important to build enthusiasm as you approach exciting situations as well as challenging ones.”

Age: 43

Professional experience: After spending the early years of her career with Summerfest producers Milwaukee World Festival Inc., Sarah joined Marquette University, where she was managing director for Milwaukee within university advancement, and later became vice president of development and communications for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee. In 2015, she returned to MWF, where she is now responsible for overseeing sponsorships and corporate/event sales, as well as marketing platforms for Summerfest and all MWF properties.

In the news: Milwaukee World Festival Inc. is weeks away from hosting the 52nd annual Summerfest at Henry Maier Festival Park. The festival grounds have undergone a series of upgrades and renovations in recent years. Work is underway on phase one of a two-phase $50 million American Family Insurance Amphitheater redevelopment project. The first phase, which has included raising the roof and improving backstage amenities, will be complete in time for this year’s festival.

Milwaukee World Festival Inc.

Milwaukee

Industry: Entertainment

Employees: 45 full-time; more than 2,000 seasonal staff.

summerfest.com

Sarah Smith Pancheri

Vice president of sales & marketing

“Something my father shared with me, and I know someone shared it with him, is: ‘Always err on the side of showing up.’ When you have the opportunity, show up for someone or show up for something you believe in.

“It can be something as small as pushing yourself to honor a commitment you made that you might not be feeling up to, or showing up with the ideas you strongly believe in. Be a champion and be someone who will stand strong. Make sure you’re present in the moments that are important. It applies to your professional life, your family life, your social life.”

“Related, and another piece of advice I subscribe to is: enthusiasm is contagious. How you as an individual approach what you’re doing, sometimes it’s as important as what you’re doing. There is always an opportunity to be critical, yet when you’re able, it’s important to build enthusiasm as you approach exciting situations as well as challenging ones.”

Age: 43

Professional experience: After spending the early years of her career with Summerfest producers Milwaukee World Festival Inc., Sarah joined Marquette University, where she was managing director for Milwaukee within university advancement, and later became vice president of development and communications for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee. In 2015, she returned to MWF, where she is now responsible for overseeing sponsorships and corporate/event sales, as well as marketing platforms for Summerfest and all MWF properties.

In the news: Milwaukee World Festival Inc. is weeks away from hosting the 52nd annual Summerfest at Henry Maier Festival Park. The festival grounds have undergone a series of upgrades and renovations in recent years. Work is underway on phase one of a two-phase $50 million American Family Insurance Amphitheater redevelopment project. The first phase, which has included raising the roof and improving backstage amenities, will be complete in time for this year’s festival.

Milwaukee World Festival Inc.

Milwaukee

Industry: Entertainment

Employees: 45 full-time; more than 2,000 seasonal staff.

summerfest.com

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Which social media platform do you use the most for business?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Baumgartner gets things done

Bravo! Entrepreneur: Lifetime Achievement Award winner

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 
How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 

Opening students’ eyes to the connection between school and career with work-based learning

by Laura Derpinghaus

Revival of the urban neighborhood
Revival of the urban neighborhood

Developers are delivering housing complexes in the heart of communities

by Eric Harrmann

How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn
How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn

A simple three-step process that generates very strong results without a large time commitment and advertising money

by Tom Wolf

Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage
Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage

A win-win solution that provides opportunities for students and fresh talent for businesses

by Laura Derpinghaus

Five reasons to participate in BizExpo
Five reasons to participate in BizExpo

Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market

by Linda Crawford

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

05/31/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

06/06/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm