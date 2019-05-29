Sarah Smith Pancheri

Vice president of sales & marketing

“Something my father shared with me, and I know someone shared it with him, is: ‘Always err on the side of showing up.’ When you have the opportunity, show up for someone or show up for something you believe in.

“It can be something as small as pushing yourself to honor a commitment you made that you might not be feeling up to, or showing up with the ideas you strongly believe in. Be a champion and be someone who will stand strong. Make sure you’re present in the moments that are important. It applies to your professional life, your family life, your social life.”

“Related, and another piece of advice I subscribe to is: enthusiasm is contagious. How you as an individual approach what you’re doing, sometimes it’s as important as what you’re doing. There is always an opportunity to be critical, yet when you’re able, it’s important to build enthusiasm as you approach exciting situations as well as challenging ones.”

Age: 43

Professional experience: After spending the early years of her career with Summerfest producers Milwaukee World Festival Inc., Sarah joined Marquette University, where she was managing director for Milwaukee within university advancement, and later became vice president of development and communications for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee. In 2015, she returned to MWF, where she is now responsible for overseeing sponsorships and corporate/event sales, as well as marketing platforms for Summerfest and all MWF properties.

In the news: Milwaukee World Festival Inc. is weeks away from hosting the 52nd annual Summerfest at Henry Maier Festival Park. The festival grounds have undergone a series of upgrades and renovations in recent years. Work is underway on phase one of a two-phase $50 million American Family Insurance Amphitheater redevelopment project. The first phase, which has included raising the roof and improving backstage amenities, will be complete in time for this year’s festival.

Milwaukee World Festival Inc.

Milwaukee

Industry: Entertainment

Employees: 45 full-time; more than 2,000 seasonal staff.

summerfest.com