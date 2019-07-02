Raised Grain launches special edition brew for Alpine Valley

East Troy music venue opens its concert season this weekend with Dave Matthews Band

July 02, 2019

Alpine Valley Music Theatre‘s annual concert season kicks-off this weekend, also marking the start of a new craft beer partnership with Raised Grain Brewing Co.

The Waukesha-based brewery today announced it has rolled out a special edition beer, called Alpine Haze, that will be on tap at the Walworth County venue this summer. Its Naked Threesome IPA, Summer Vice Hefeweizen and Take ‘er Easy Pale Ale will also be available by the can.

This is Raised Grain’s first-ever collaboration with Alpine Valley, which opens its season on July 5 and 6 with back-to-back performances by Dave Matthews Band.

“Wisconsinites love live music, great food and cold craft beer, so this is the perfect partnership for us,” Nick Reistad, COO at Raised Grain said in a statement. “Alpine Valley Music Theater is a Wisconsin institution and one of the premier amphitheaters in the world. We’re thrilled to be able to collaborate with a local venue that has so much rich history and shares our drive to build a stronger local community together.”

Alpine Haze is a crisp pale ale “with bright citrus notes and a hazy appearance,” the brewery said. It pairs with the special edition RG Crafted Hot Dog, an all beef frank topped with jalapenos, crumbled bacon and Raise Grain’s signature Beeroli sauce, that will also be sold at the venue’s concessions.

Since it opened in 1977, Alpine Valley Music Theatre has hosted some of the biggest names in the industry, touting itself as one of the state’s premier venues for live music. Its 2019 lineup includes:

  • Dave Matthews Band, July 5 and 6
  • Phish, July 12-14
  • Jimmy Buffet, July 20
  • Hootie & The Blowfish, Aug. 3
  • The Who, Sept. 8

