Radio Milwaukee, gener8tor seeking musicians for accelerator program

Radio station 88Nine Radio Milwaukee and startup accelerator company gener8tor will host the second cohort of their Backline musician accelerator program in Milwaukee this spring.

The organizations are seeking applicants for the free 12-week program, which comes with a $20,000 grant for the three musicians chosen to participate. The deadline is Feb. 4.

Participants make new music and are paired with mentors and local and national experts to help them advance their musical careers. Milwaukee musicians Lex Allen, Crystal Knives, Abby Jeanne and Zed Kenzo participated in the first cohort in 2018.

Backline is seeking individual artists or bands that are making original music, live in the seven-county Milwaukee area, are at least 18, can dedicate 20 to 40 hours per week to the program, and are committed to a full-time music career.

The goal of the program is to raise Milwaukee’s profile as a music city, aid in the attraction and retention of talent, and help local musicians succeed.

“The artists in our first program made great connections in the music industry and produced some amazing work,” said Mag Rodriguez, program director for Backline. “We’re ready for another group of artists who are all-in and ready to make a big leap in their careers.”