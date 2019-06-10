Potawatomi adding Topgolf Swing Suite this fall

Will replace side bar at Fire Pit Sports Bar & Grill

June 10, 2019, 12:36 PM

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino plans to add two Topgolf Swing Suite bays to its casino, adding an entertainment option for guests.

Topgolf Swing Suites have room for eight people to play in each bay. People can use golf simulators to play Topgolf’s target game along with other interactive games, including dodgeball, hockey shots and quarterback challenge.

The suite also includes lounge seating, HD televisions and food and beverage service.

“We are excited to be the first in Milwaukee to offer the Topgolf experience to guests,” said Rodney Ferguson, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino CEO and general manager. “Whether it’s gaming, food, music, or unique opportunities like Topgolf Swing Suite, we are always looking for new ways to entertain our guests.”

The suites will replace the current “Side Bar” that was located next to the Fire Pit Sports Bar & Grill.

TopGolf Swing Suite’s website currently lists more than 40 locations around the country, including a number at casinos.

The new Potawatomi offering is one of a growing number of golf and entertainment options emerging in Wisconsin.

The TitletownTech building in Green Bay will include a similar Topgolf Swing Suites offering, the Green Bay Packers announced this spring.

The Ballpark Commons in Franklin will also include an offering similar to Topgolf with a three-level entertainment center overlooking 215 yards of turf. The facility will have 57 heated open-air bays by Luxe Golf Bays.

