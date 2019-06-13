Northwestern Mutual Foundation awards $1.4 million to Milwaukee area cultural attractions

Will benefit eight nonprofit organizations

June 13, 2019, 1:18 PM

The Northwestern Mutual Foundation announced it is giving more than $1.4 million in grants to eight nonprofit cultural attractions in the Milwaukee area.

The organizations include: Betty Brinn Children’s Museum, Discovery World, Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, Milwaukee Art Museum, Milwaukee Public Museum, Summerfest, United Performing Arts Fund and the Zoological Society of Milwaukee. Individual grant amounts were not specified.

“Milwaukee’s attractions provide impactful opportunities to see the world from a different perspective,” said Eric Christophersen, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation. “Through our investment, we’re playing an active role in ensuring the community can continue experiencing the thriving cultural environment our city has to offer.”

Northwestern Mutual highlighted its $1 million commitment, over four years, to support the Zoological Society of Milwaukee’s $25 million capital campaign for its Adventure Africa multi-species exhibit.

A portion of the donation funded the creation of the Northwestern Mutual Learning Loft, a dedicated learning area for children that overlooks the elephant care center in Adventure Africa.

“Children in our education classes are in awe as they observe the elephants from above. It is a one-of-a-kind experience that we couldn’t offer without the support of Northwestern Mutual,” said Jodi Gibson, president and chief executive officer of the Zoological Society of Milwaukee. “Kids not only witness the natural behaviors of elephants,  they also have the opportunity to see the zookeepers hard at work. Children that walk away from those classes can’t stop talking about what they were able to see and are motivated to teach others.”

Northwestern Mutual Life Foundation is the charitable arm of Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co.

