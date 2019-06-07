NEWaukee’s first Night Market set for June 12

Milwaukee social architecture firm NEWaukee on Wednesday will host the first of four Night Market street festivals taking place along West Wisconsin Avenue this summer.

The event this year will roll out a new “craft brewery village” featuring six local breweries: Eagle Park, Gathering Place, MobCraft, Milwaukee Brewing Company, Sprecher and Third Space. Central Standard Craft Distillery will serve batch cocktails.

The Night Market, now in its sixth year, is held once a month in June, July, August and September, on West Wisconsin Avenue between North Plankinton Avenue and Vel R. Phillips Avenue and on North Old World Street Third between West Wisconsin Avenue and West Wells Street.

Those streets shut down from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m. during the day of the event to make way for more than 100 food and art vendors, local business exhibitors, live music and performances, and activities such as giant chess and checkers, mini golf and bean bag toss.

“Every year, we work to find ways to make the Night Market bigger and better,” said Rita DeMerit, director of events at NEWaukee. “We are excited that in our sixth season, we are able to offer new experiences and features for our guests.”

Since its 2014 launch, the Night Market has grown to attract 60,000 attendees last summer.

More than 40 local food and beverage businesses and food trucks will be vendors at the June 12 event. They include Meat on the Street, Press Waffles, Fauntleroy, Foxfire Food Truck, Batches, Miller Time Pub, Pete’s Pops, Happy Dough Lucky, Muse Brews Kombucha and Funky Fresh Spring Rolls.

In addition, more than 80 vendors, such as The Bronzeville Collective, Milwaukee Home, Birrddy Print Shop and Nourish Natural Products, will sell their arts, crafts and other products.

A complete list of festival vendors is available at NEWaukee’s website.

Performances will take place both at the main stage, on West Wisconsin Avenue and North Old World Third Street, and at a stage on West Wisconsin Avenue and 2nd Street. They include Hot and Dirty Brass Band, Fred Astaire Dance Studio and DJ Loop.

Upcoming NEWaukee Night Market events are scheduled for July 10th, August 14th, and September 11th, from 5 to 10 p.m.