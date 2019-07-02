New indoor sports facility planned at former Moorland Tennis and Pickleball Club building in New Berlin

To offer training and programs for volleyball and Futsal, among other sports

July 02, 2019, 2:05 PM

A 29,000-square-foot industrial building, formerly occupied by The Moorland Tennis and Pickleball Club, just west of South Moreland Road in New Berlin, could soon be used as a new facility for indoor sports, including Futsal.

The Moorland Tennis and Pickleball Club closed last year and the building was sold.

The property, located at 2900 S. 163rd St., was recently leased by GWI Ventures LLC, according to a news release from Founders 3 Real Estate Services.

Brett Deter and Scott Revolinski of Founders 3 represented the building’s owner, LCM Funds 50 Tennis LLC, which is a subsidiary of Milwaukee-based LCM Funds Real Estate Services LLC.

GWI Ventures aims to expand opportunities for youth and adult sports in southeastern Wisconsin, according to the release. The company plans to develop a “premier indoor sport court facility” with league play, training space for club teams, court rentals and youth programming.

The facility would house sports that require large amounts of space and high ceilings such as volleyball, but GWI also plans to use the space for youth and adult Futsal, which is similar to soccer.

GWI Ventures LLC is registered under Ivan Petrovic, who could not immediately be reached for comment.

Family business legacy
Family business legacy

Hitting the strike zone for 138 years

by Jerry Schlitz

Do you manage your money like a millionaire?
Do you manage your money like a millionaire?

Five consistent traits that help millionaires get ahead – and usually, stay ahead

by Dave Spano

Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies
Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies

On the case of Marx v. Morris in the Wisconsin Supreme Court

by Tiffany Woelfel

