Miranda Lambert to perform at Fiserv Forum

46th concert, show or special event booked for the new arena since opening

April 05, 2019, 1:38 PM

Award winning country music star Miranda Lambert announced a fall tour Friday, which includes a performance at downtown Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum on Oct. 18.

Miranda Lambert

The special show is part of Lambert’s Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour which starts Sept. 13 in Uncasville, Connecticut and ends Nov. 23 in Greensboro, North Carolina. The show includes a variety of female support from Maren Morris, Elle King, Caylee Hammack, Tenille Townes, Ashely McBryde, and Lambert’s country supergroup, Pistol Annies.

This will be Lambert’s first time back in Milwaukee since opening for Kenny Chesney at Miller Park in 2016. She previously headlined at the Wisconsin State Fair in 2013.

Lambert’s Milwaukee show is the 24th concert scheduled for Fiserv Forum in 2019, and the 46th concert, show or special event booked for the new arena since opening last year.

Tickets for the Live Nation tour will go on sale April 12.

Fiserv Forum, which opened to the public Aug. 26, has already hosted a variety of award-winning artists including The Killers, and most recently Mumford & Sons. The upcoming lineup includes:

  • Godsmack, April 20
  • P!nk, May 2
  • Cher, May 12
  • New Kids on the Block, June 12
  • Pentatonix, June 18
  • Carrie Underwood, June 20
  • Shawn Mendes, June 25
  • Ariana Grande, July 5
  • John Mayer, Aug. 6
  • Backstreet Boys, Sept. 11
  • The Black Keys, Oct. 4
  • Miranda Lambert, Oct. 18
  • Elton John, Oct. 19
  • Celine Dion, Nov. 3
  • Jurassic World Live Tour, Nov. 7 to 10
  • The Chainsmokers, Nov. 12

