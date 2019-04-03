Milwaukee pair launches geolocation app

bLink brings nearby connections together

by

April 03, 2019, 12:49 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/milwaukee-pair-launches-geolocation-app/

Will Bott

When Milwaukee Rowing Club coaches Will Bott and Sean Robinson went to Florida for the World Rowing Championships last year, there were a lot of acquaintances from the rowing community they wanted to catch up with. But there wasn’t an easy way to see who was there.

“I kept running into all of these connections and people I knew from California and Chicago and Boston,” Bott said.

While they weren’t all close friends, it would have been valuable to know they were also in the same place so they could connect, he said.

The wheels started turning, and Bott and Robinson, both 26, came up with an idea: an app that would provide a general geolocation for contacts and help them meet up. They call it bLink, and are working to raise a $150,000 seed round to launch it this summer.

“We think we found a market gap that we can really fit into pretty well. It’s super exciting,” said Bott, who established BlinkTech LLC in September.

bLink users can connect with their networks on the app, and each pair of connections agrees on a discovery distance— how close they need to be to get notified of their proximity.

Sean Robinson

“The thing that separates us from Find My Friends or Life360 or any of these other location apps, is we don’t ever share anybody’s exact location. We just share the radius we think they’re in,” Bott said, which has been appealing to users who value privacy.

Friends or business contacts could use Blink to meet up at the Fiserv Forum during a Bucks game, he said, or in a particular neighborhood. In June, bLink will have a meeting spot for users, called a bLinkPoint, at Summerfest.

“These are big venues where there is so much more potential for real connection than is currently happening,” Bott said.

Bott sees bLink as serving a higher purpose – connecting people for serendipitous face-to-face conversations.

“This could really increase the connectivity of the way that we go through the world,” Bott said. “So much of our social media and all of this interaction is taking place online and this is really a way to use technology to connect people in real life.”

And because it’s so geographic, Bott plans to expand it by city, starting with a strong user base in Milwaukee.

Will Bott

When Milwaukee Rowing Club coaches Will Bott and Sean Robinson went to Florida for the World Rowing Championships last year, there were a lot of acquaintances from the rowing community they wanted to catch up with. But there wasn’t an easy way to see who was there.

“I kept running into all of these connections and people I knew from California and Chicago and Boston,” Bott said.

While they weren’t all close friends, it would have been valuable to know they were also in the same place so they could connect, he said.

The wheels started turning, and Bott and Robinson, both 26, came up with an idea: an app that would provide a general geolocation for contacts and help them meet up. They call it bLink, and are working to raise a $150,000 seed round to launch it this summer.

“We think we found a market gap that we can really fit into pretty well. It’s super exciting,” said Bott, who established BlinkTech LLC in September.

bLink users can connect with their networks on the app, and each pair of connections agrees on a discovery distance— how close they need to be to get notified of their proximity.

Sean Robinson

“The thing that separates us from Find My Friends or Life360 or any of these other location apps, is we don’t ever share anybody’s exact location. We just share the radius we think they’re in,” Bott said, which has been appealing to users who value privacy.

Friends or business contacts could use Blink to meet up at the Fiserv Forum during a Bucks game, he said, or in a particular neighborhood. In June, bLink will have a meeting spot for users, called a bLinkPoint, at Summerfest.

“These are big venues where there is so much more potential for real connection than is currently happening,” Bott said.

Bott sees bLink as serving a higher purpose – connecting people for serendipitous face-to-face conversations.

“This could really increase the connectivity of the way that we go through the world,” Bott said. “So much of our social media and all of this interaction is taking place online and this is really a way to use technology to connect people in real life.”

And because it’s so geographic, Bott plans to expand it by city, starting with a strong user base in Milwaukee.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How far will the Milwaukee Bucks advance in the NBA playoffs?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Big bucks: Fiserv’s $22 billion deal

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Brexit: How it still will likely impact your portfolio
Brexit: How it still will likely impact your portfolio

Eventually, the markets, investors, and everyday people will have to come to grips with the decisions made in the U.K.

by Dave Spano

Open data is essential to fixing health care
Open data is essential to fixing health care

Lack of data sharing is a key reason why we are not seeing improvements

by Jim Mueller

Department of Labor proposes new changes to overtime law
Department of Labor proposes new changes to overtime law

The proposed rule would make more than a million additional American workers eligible for overtime

by Laurie Meyer

Apprenticeship: A Wisconsin tradition
Apprenticeship: A Wisconsin tradition

Many employers don't realize they, too, can be a part of this great tradition

by Karen Morgan

Consolidation in health care, disruption coming soon?
Consolidation in health care, disruption coming soon?

Local and national insurers are continuing to partner, innovate and adapt

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Waukesha 2035 - presented by BizTimes Media
The Ingleside Hotel (formerly the Country Springs)

04/26/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

04/12/20198:00 am-10:00 am

6 Secrets to Creating a Business That Works
Reefpoint Brew House

04/17/20195:30 pm-7:30 pm

Waukesha 2035 - presented by BizTimes Media
The Ingleside Hotel (formerly the Country Springs)

04/26/20197:00 am-11:00 am

2019 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/08/20197:30 am-5:00 pm

2019 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/08/20197:30 am-5:00 pm