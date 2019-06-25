Milwaukee Milkmen open Routine Field

The Milwaukee Milkmen, a new independent minor league baseball team, held its home opener Monday at Routine Field. Despite light rain, a crowd of 3,284 turned out for the game against the Gary South Shore Railcats, who defeated the Milkmen 3-2 in 11 innings.

It was the first event for Routine Field, a new 4,000-seat ballpark built at The Rock Sports Complex in Franklin and the anchor of the $125 million Ballpark Commons mixed-use development, led by Milwaukee-based ROC Ventures.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Franklin-based apparel company Routine Baseball is the stadium’s naming-rights sponsor. Details of the 10-year, seven-figure agreement have not been disclosed.

Ascension Southeast Wisconsin Hospital – Franklin Campus is the sponsor for a club seating level at Routine Field. The Ascension club is located at the top level of the stadium behind home plate and features both indoor and outdoor spectator space in an enclosed and roof shaded space on the grandstand. An Ascension Club level ticket includes an all-you-can-eat-and-drink package, providing spectators access to a menu of premium fare not offered with a general admission ticket. The tickets are $65 with beer and $60 with soda.

Zuern Building Products is the sponsor of the Zuern Deck, an outdoor patio area located in the stadium’s premier beer garden and concession area, called Hop Yard. The deck will be available for private and corporate gatherings.

Milwaukee Sausage Co. is the title sponsor of The Milkmen Combo Section, seating in the right field terrace and bleachers. Fans sitting in this section receive The Milkmen Combo, which includes a Milwaukee Sausage Co. hot dog and a craft beer or Coca Cola product. Other Milwaukee Sausage Co. products are sold at concession stands throughout the ballpark.

Under another sponsorship agreement, Routine Field’s lawn seating is known as the WaterStone Bank Pastures.

Other attractions at Routine Field include Leinenkugel’s Hop Yard, located down the left field line. A Hop Yard ticket includes an all-you-can-eat-and-drink package, with the exception of a few items, for $35 including alcohol and $30 without alcohol.

The Milkmen play in the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball.

Routine Field will also be the home for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee baseball team.