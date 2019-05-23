Megadeth to headline Summerfest on July 4

Heavy metal band Megadeth, along with special guests Papa Roach, Pop Evil and Badflower, will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 4 during Summerfest.

Summerfest operator Milwaukee World Festival Inc. today announced the new lineup for the July 4 festival slot. Ozzy Osbourne had originally been scheduled to headline Summerfest that night, but in April announced he is postponing all of his 2019 tour dates.

It’s the final amphitheater show announced for this year’s festival.

The full amphitheater lineup includes:

Thomas Rhett with Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson on June 26.

Outlaw Music Festival on June 27.

Jason Aldean and Kane Brown on June 28.

Bon Iver with Lord Huron and Julien Baker on June 29.

Zac Brown Band on June 30.

Lionel Richie and Michael McDonald on July 2.

Jennifer Lopez on July 3.

Megadeth with Papa Roach, Pop Evil and Badflower on July 4.

The Killers with Death Cab for Cutie on July 5.

Billie Eilish on July 6.

Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg and ScHoolboy Q on July 7.

Summerfest also announced several headliner additions to its festival stages lineup, including Bleachers, Tori Kelly, T.I., Lifehouse, Liz Phair, The Strumbellas and JOHNNYSWIM.

The full schedule is available at Summerfest.com.The festival runs from June 26-30 and July 2-7 at Henry Maier Festival Park. Tickets for the July 4 concert will go on sale May 31 at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.