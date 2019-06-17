Megadeth cancels July 4 Summerfest show

Heavy metal band Megadeth has cancelled its Summerfest show on July 4 due to health issues, leaving the festival without an amphitheater headliner for that day.

Megadeth lead singer Dave Mustaine announced Monday he was recently diagnosed with throat cancer. The band is cancelling all of its scheduled shows across the country.

The band was scheduled to play the American Family Insurance Amphitheater with special guests Papa Roach, Pop Evil and Badflower. That lineup was a replacement for Ozzy Osbourne, who had originally been scheduled to headline Summerfest on July 4. In April, Osbourne announced he would postpone all of his 2019 tour dates, also due to health issues.

In a statement Monday, Mustaine said he has already begun treatment.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to Dave, his family and crew, at this time,” Don Smiley, president and chief executive officer of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “All of us at Summerfest, along with our fans, extend our support and well wishes for a speedy recovery.”

Summerfest will not schedule a different show for the amphitheater on July 4. Ticket refunds are available.

The full festival amphitheater lineup includes:

Thomas Rhett with Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson on June 26.

Outlaw Music Festival on June 27.

Jason Aldean and Kane Brown on June 28.

Bon Iver with Lord Huron and Julien Baker on June 29.

Zac Brown Band on June 30.

Lionel Richie and Michael McDonald on July 2.

Jennifer Lopez on July 3.

The Killers with Death Cab for Cutie on July 5.

Billie Eilish on July 6.

Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg and ScHoolboy Q on July 7.