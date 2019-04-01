Marcus to bring Movie Tavern to Brookfield Square, instead of BistroPlex

Marcus Theatres has tweaked its plans for the cinema it plans to bring to a new building currently under construction at Brookfield Square in Brookfield.

That 40,000-square-foot structure was tapped to open later this year as the area’s second BistroPlex location. But The Marcus Corp. movie theater arm today announced plans to instead bring a different, but similar concept, called Movie Tavern by Marcus.

The company earlier this year acquired the New Orleans-based theater chain Movie Tavern from VSS-Southern Theatres LLC for $126 million. Founded in 2001 in Fort Worth, Texas, Movie Tavern specializes in cinema eateries with chef-driven menus and luxury seating. It has 208 screens at 22 locations in Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.

Slated for an October 2019 opening, Movie Tavern at Brookfield Square would complete the trifecta of Marcus Theatre brands in the area.

“Movie Tavern by Marcus is an extension of the Marcus Theatres brand with its own personality and some unique attributes,” said the division’s chairman, president and CEO Rolando Rodriguez in a statement. “This market area is already enjoying the Majestic Cinema of Brookfield (4.5 miles away) and the Ridge Cinema (6 miles away). Plus the BistroPlex concept at Southridge Mall is a short drive away (11 miles). It is the right time and place to introduce our new theatre to our hometown, ultimately giving the community three choices of Marcus Theatres brands.”

Plans for the exterior signage and design package to now reflect the Movie Tavern brand have been submitted to the city’s plan commission. A decision is expected next month, according to a news release.

The new theatre is the first and the only Movie Tavern location in the works for the area and the state, the company said.

It would include eight auditoriums, each complete with Marcus’ mainstay amenity, DreamLounger reclining seats. One auditorium would feature a SuperScreenDLX screen, an “immersive” Dolby Atmos sound system and optional heated seating.

Like other Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern will serve Zaffiro’s Pizza, but its food and beverage menus will largely differ from those of other Marcus Theatre concepts, according to a news release.

An open concept bar area, called The Tavern, would include lounge and traditional bar seating. Diners and moviegoers can order food and beverages at The Tavern to dine there or at their seats in the auditorium (food runners would deliver orders). Orders also can be placed at the concession stand to be delivered.

“When considering the development of a new theatre, our goal is to design it for the needs and spirit of the community,” Rodriguez said. “The Brookfield area continues to grow, including the planned addition of the Brookfield Conference Center in 2020, several hotels, new restaurants and numerous residential developments. More and more it is becoming a stronger regional destination for shopping, dining and leisure. Movie Tavern by Marcus at Brookfield Square will complement this growth, offering entertainment and dining for the entire community to enjoy.”

The Movie Tavern building is currently under constructed at Brookfield Square’s former Sears store site, which is being redeveloped to also house Chicago-based restaurant and entertainment center WhirlyBall, slated to open this summer.