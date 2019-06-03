Marcus’ Saint Kate hotel opens Tuesday

See photos of the 10-floor arts-themed hotel

June 03, 2019, 1:30 PM

Works from 83 local and international artists are on display throughout Saint Kate, Marcus Hotels’ new arts-themed hotel concept, set to open its doors on Tuesday, June 4.

Saint Kate occupies the former InterContinental hotel building, located at 139 E. Kilbourn Ave. in downtown Milwaukee. The building has been under renovation since December. The name of the hotel pays homage to Saint Catherine, the patron saint of artists. 

The 219-room hotel includes art-inspired rooms, 11,597 square feet of meeting space and seven meeting rooms, including the Simone Ballroom with a capacity of 600 people. It includes a black box theatre, a Museum of Wisconsin Art gallery, a working artist-in-residence studio and a lobby that doubles as a lounge and co-working space.

In addition, Saint Kate boasts an extensive array of culinary offerings.

It houses three eateries, Proof Pizza, a Neapolitan-style pizzeria; Aria Café & Bar, an all-day café; and a steakhouse, called The Dark Room, or T.D.R.; and two bars, Giggly Champagne & Wine Bar on the second floor and a ground-floor lobby bar, called the Bar.

Aria and Giggly will open with the hotel on Tuesday, June 4, but T.D.R and Proof Pizza are scheduled to open a couple weeks later.

