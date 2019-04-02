Marcus Center designated as historic by Historic Preservation Commission

Given permission to remove only four trees

by

April 02, 2019, 12:49 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/marcus-center-designated-as-historic-by-historic-preservation-commission/

The Marcus Center for the Performing Arts was recommended for permanent historic status by the city’s Historic Preservation Commission on Monday.

The city’s Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee will consider the historic designation on April 9. The matter would then be reviewed by the full Common Council.

An updated rendering of the Marcus Center’s exterior.

The historic designation would require the Marcus Center to receive approval from the Historic Preservation Commission before making any changes to its building and grounds at 929 N. Water St.

Two Milwaukee architects have spearheaded the historic designation effort to slow the Marcus Center’s plans to alter its landscape architecture. Those plans, which would involve removing a grove of 36 horse chestnut trees, are part of a larger redevelopment project on the campus over the next three to five years.

Under the Marcus Center’s plans, the existing horse chestnut tree grove would be replaced by a new grove of honey locust trees, which officials said are better for urban conditions and will provide a more open canopy.

Marcus Center leaders have said they want to create a more open and accessible gathering place for the community by creating a park-like setting in front of the Peck Pavilion. Plans include expanding the plaza, installing new water fountains and establishing a flexible great lawn for events. Preservationists have taken issue with the removal of the tree grove, which was designed by prominent post-war landscape architect Dan Kiley.

The historic preservation commission approved a temporary historic designation for the Marcus Center in February.

Marcus Center officials want to remove the current chestnut tree grove and replace it with 18 honey locust trees.

The commission voted 4-1 in favor of the permanent designation on Monday.

The commission also approved the Marcus Center’s plan to remove four diseased horse chestnut trees in the existing grove that are at risk of falling. Paul Matthews, president and chief executive officer of the Marcus Center, said the organization’s insurance company and legal counsel have advised the four trees are a potential public hazard and the grove is currently encompassed by a chain-link fence. The center plans to replace them with four honey locust trees.

