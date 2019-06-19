MAM’s Lakefront Festival of Art takes place this weekend

Preparations are well underway at the Milwaukee Art Museum ahead of the annual Lakefront Festival of Art, set to kick off Friday.

Now in its 57th year, the weekend-long event will feature artwork– all available for purchase– created by 180 nationally based artists. It will also include family-friendly activities, local food and beverage vendors, a beer garden and live entertainment.

Large tents are set up along the museum’s grounds as booths where artists will display and sell their creations, which include pottery, drawings, digital art, metalwork, photography, and works made from wood, glass and ceramics.

“This is one of the most popular events at the museum throughout the year, rain or shine,” said Krista Renfrew, director of special events at the Milwaukee Art Museum. “Visitors will find something to ‘wow’ them—artists’ booths, kids’ activities, the after-hours party, and full access to everything within the museum.”

Tickets for non-members are available for a discounted price ($12) before the festival begins at Eventbrite.com or for full price ($19) at the gate. Advance ticket sales end Thursday at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for museum members and free for children 12 and under. Festival tickets includes admission to the museum.

Tickets purchased for Friday, June 21 which is the first day of the festival, include admission to Lakefront After Dark, running from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Festival hours are Friday, June 21 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We are so proud to support the museum and working artists from all over the region with this wonderful festival,” said Annette Melcher, president of Friends of Art. “It has evolved to become one of the premier art festivals in the nation, with activities for all ages and backgrounds, set against an iconic and beautiful setting.”

Friends of Art is the Milwaukee Art Museum’s primary volunteer support organization, according to its website. It puts on the annual event as a fundraiser for the museum’s art exhibition and acquisition.

More information about Lakefront Festival of Art is available at the museum’s website.