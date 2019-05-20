Lobster and seafood festival coming to Fiserv Forum public plaza

The public plaza outside Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee will host a lobster and seafood festival this summer, the Milwaukee Bucks announced today.

The Great American Lobster Fest is set to take place Friday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 18. It will include live lobster sourced from the East Coast, non-seafood eats and cold beverages as well as live music, family-friendly activities and craft vendors.

Entry into The Great American Lobster Festival is free and open to the public.

Tickets, ranging from $29 to $89, can be purchased for the “Lobster Meal Experience,” which includes a whole lobster or lobster roll with corn, potatoes, butter, a dinner roll and lemon wedge, and the “VIP Meal Experience,” which includes that meal along with four drink tickets, exclusive access to VIP seating areas and additional bathrooms.

Tickets are available at The Great American Lobster Fest’s website.

Bensenville, Ill.-based seafood and steak delivery company Lobster Gram is the official seafood provider for the Midwestern festival, which is now in its sixth year and also takes place in Chicago and Detroit.

“The Great American Lobster Festival is another outstanding event coming to Deer District this year,” said Michael Belot, senior vice president of Bucks Ventures and Development. “This is the first year that the regional festival is coming to Wisconsin, and we are thrilled that the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum will be hosting it.”

The plaza this summer will also host the 45th annual Morning Glory Art Fair on Aug. 10 and 11.