Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, ScHoolboy Q to headline Summerfest

Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg and ScHoolboy Q will play the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on the final night of Summerfest.

Milwaukee World Festival Inc. announced today the three hip hop stars will headline the festival on July 7, which will be the only show in the country featuring the trio.

Tickets go on sale April 1 at the Summerfest website and Ticketmaster.

The headlining acts announced so far for Summerfest 2019 include:

Thomas Rhett with Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson on June 26.

Outlaw Music Festival on June 27.

Jason Aldean and Kane Brown on June 28.

Bon Iver with Lord Huron and Julien Baker on June 29.

Zac Brown Band on June 30.

Lionel Richie and Michael McDonald on July 2.

Jennifer Lopez on July 3.

Ozzy Osbourne on July 4.

The Killers with Death Cab for Cutie on July 5.

Summerfest 2019 runs June 26-30 and July 2-7. Work is currently underway on the $50 million rebuild of the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Henry Maier Festival Park. The first phase of that project, which includes raising a portion of the existing roof and improving back-of-stage infrastructure, is expected to be completed in time for the 2019 festival.