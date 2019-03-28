Jurassic World Live Tour coming to Fiserv Forum

44th concert, show or special event on tap for new arena

March 28, 2019, 12:12 PM

Jurassic World Live, a show inspired by the popular sci-fi adventure film, is coming to Fiserv Forum from Thursday, Nov. 7 to Sunday, Nov. 10.

During its Milwaukee tour stop, the production will put on eight performances, with one show scheduled for both Thursday and Friday evenings and three shows scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday throughout those days.

The nearly two-hour performance is based on an original storyline featuring more than 20 iconic Jurassic World characters including nine dinosaurs and reptiles such as the mighty T. Rex, Blue the Raptor, Triceratops, Pteranodons and Baby Stegosaurus, according to its website.

The Milwaukee show is part of Jurassic World’s first-ever tour, which kicks off in late September in Columbus, Ohio. So far almost 30 dates have been announced for the U.S. tour with additions coming soon, according to its website. 

Tickets for Jurassic World Live Tour will go on sale to the general public on April 2 and can be purchased on Fiserv Forum’s website. Fiserv Forum insider presale will take place March 28 through April 1.

Fiserv Forum, which officially opened to the public on Aug. 26, hosted The Killers and the Violent Femmes on Sept. 4 for its grand opening show. So far, 44 concerts, shows and special events have been announced for the venue. The upcoming lineup includes:

  • Mumford & Sons, March 31
  • Godsmack, April 20
  • P!nk, May 2
  • Cher, May 12
  • New Kids on the Block, June 12
  • Pentatonix, June 18
  • Carrie Underwood, June 20
  • Shawn Mendes, June 25
  • Ariana Grande, July 5
  • John Mayer, Aug. 6
  • Backstreet Boys, Sept. 11
  • The Black Keys, Oct. 4
  • Elton John, Oct. 19
  • Jurassic World Live Tour, Nov. 7 to 10
  • The Chainsmokers, Nov. 12

