Heart to perform at Fiserv Forum

Rock & Roll band Heart will perform with special guest Joan Jett and the Blackhearts at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The show is part of the group’s 48-city “Love Alive” tour, which kicks off in July. The first leg of that tour will also include Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, Elle King and Lucie Silvas as special guests.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on June 21 and can be purchased at Fiserv Forum’s website. Presale tickets will be available for purchase for Citi cardmembers beginning June 18 to June 20.

Sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson formed Heart in the 1970s and went on to produce multiple hit songs such as “Magic Man,” “Crazy On You,” and “Barracuda,” selling more than 35 million records. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

“‘These Dreams’ of ours have come true as we welcome Heart with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts to Fiserv Forum on Oct. 12,” said Raj Saha, general manager at Fiserv Forum. “Don’t give yourself a ‘Bad Reputation’ and be left ‘Alone’ for this show as tickets go on sale.”

Fiserv Forum, which opened to the public Aug. 26, has hosted a variety of artists including The Killers, for the arena’s grand opening show on Sept. 4, and most recently, New Kids on the Block. So far, 51 concerts, shows and special events have been announced for the venue, including 42 within what will be its first 12 months of operation.

By comparison, the Bradley Center hosted 21 concerts during its busiest fiscal year, which was from July 1, 2007 to June 30, 2008, said a spokesperson, adding the arena was home to four, sometimes five home teams, which limited its availability for hosting concerts and other special events.

The upcoming concert lineup at Fiserv Forum includes:

Pentatonix, June 18

Carrie Underwood, June 20

Shawn Mendes, June 25

Flip Orley, June 29

Ariana Grande, July 5

Mary J. Blige and Nas, July 30

John Mayer, Aug. 6

Backstreet Boys, Sept. 11

Jonas Brothers, Sept. 17

The Black Keys, Oct. 4

Heart, Oct. 12

Miranda Lambert, Oct. 18

Elton John, Oct. 19

Banda MS, Nov. 1

Celine Dion, Nov. 3

Jurassic World Live Tour, Nov. 7 to 10

The Chainsmokers, Nov. 12