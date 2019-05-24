Gus Macker tournament planned for Fiserv Forum plaza in September

Arena will also host Ice Cube's Big 3 league play

by

May 24, 2019, 1:11 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/gus-macker-tournament-planned-for-fiserv-forum-plaza-in-september/

The Gus Macker 3-on-3 Tournament will take place on the public plaza outside Fiserv Forum this year, the Milwaukee Bucks announced Thursday. 

The co-ed, family-friendly competition is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 14 and 15.

Belding, Mich.-based Gus Macker Basketball since 1987 has put on 1,421 sanctioned tournaments across the Midwest, drawing almost  2.7 million players of all levels, ages seven to 70, according to its website. Proceeds from each event are donated to local charities or nonprofits.

Benefactors for the September tournament are Saint Paul, Minn.-based nonprofit Spare Key and the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation.

“The Gus Macker 3-on-3 Tournament has been a longtime family event in the Midwest for decades, and we are looking forward to hosting a tournament here in Milwaukee outside Fiserv Forum,” said Michael Belot, senior vice president of Bucks Ventures and Development.

Teams of four can register now through July 1 for $140 and for $160 from July 2 to Aug. 27. Interested participants can register at the tournament’s website.

Teams are computer-matched into male and female divisions in one of three categories: junior, adult or top. The age, height and experience of all four players on each team are considered in bracketing. Teams receive at least three scheduled games each tournament.

Fiserv Forum will also host Ice Cube’s Big 3 on Sunday, Aug. 4. The 3-on-3, half-court basketball league was founded in 2017 by producer, actor and rap artist Ice Cube. It includes 12 teams of both former NBA players and international players. It will be the league’s first appearance in Milwaukee.

The Gus Macker 3-on-3 Tournament will take place on the public plaza outside Fiserv Forum this year, the Milwaukee Bucks announced Thursday. 

The co-ed, family-friendly competition is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 14 and 15.

Belding, Mich.-based Gus Macker Basketball since 1987 has put on 1,421 sanctioned tournaments across the Midwest, drawing almost  2.7 million players of all levels, ages seven to 70, according to its website. Proceeds from each event are donated to local charities or nonprofits.

Benefactors for the September tournament are Saint Paul, Minn.-based nonprofit Spare Key and the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation.

“The Gus Macker 3-on-3 Tournament has been a longtime family event in the Midwest for decades, and we are looking forward to hosting a tournament here in Milwaukee outside Fiserv Forum,” said Michael Belot, senior vice president of Bucks Ventures and Development.

Teams of four can register now through July 1 for $140 and for $160 from July 2 to Aug. 27. Interested participants can register at the tournament’s website.

Teams are computer-matched into male and female divisions in one of three categories: junior, adult or top. The age, height and experience of all four players on each team are considered in bracketing. Teams receive at least three scheduled games each tournament.

Fiserv Forum will also host Ice Cube’s Big 3 on Sunday, Aug. 4. The 3-on-3, half-court basketball league was founded in 2017 by producer, actor and rap artist Ice Cube. It includes 12 teams of both former NBA players and international players. It will be the league’s first appearance in Milwaukee.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should Congress be permitted to review President Trump's tax returns?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Want talent? Where’s your office?

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Revival of the urban neighborhood
Revival of the urban neighborhood

Developers are delivering housing complexes in the heart of communities

by Eric Harrmann

How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn
How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn

A simple three-step process that generates very strong results without a large time commitment and advertising money

by Tom Wolf

Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage
Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage

A win-win solution that provides opportunities for students and fresh talent for businesses

by Laura Derpinghaus

Five reasons to participate in BizExpo
Five reasons to participate in BizExpo

Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market

by Linda Crawford

<i>Seller</i> beware
Seller beware

Failure to disclose during a home sale could cost you

by Aaron Hall

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

05/31/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

06/06/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm