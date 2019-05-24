Gus Macker tournament planned for Fiserv Forum plaza in September

The Gus Macker 3-on-3 Tournament will take place on the public plaza outside Fiserv Forum this year, the Milwaukee Bucks announced Thursday.

The co-ed, family-friendly competition is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 14 and 15.

Belding, Mich.-based Gus Macker Basketball since 1987 has put on 1,421 sanctioned tournaments across the Midwest, drawing almost 2.7 million players of all levels, ages seven to 70, according to its website. Proceeds from each event are donated to local charities or nonprofits.

Benefactors for the September tournament are Saint Paul, Minn.-based nonprofit Spare Key and the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation.

“The Gus Macker 3-on-3 Tournament has been a longtime family event in the Midwest for decades, and we are looking forward to hosting a tournament here in Milwaukee outside Fiserv Forum,” said Michael Belot, senior vice president of Bucks Ventures and Development.

Teams of four can register now through July 1 for $140 and for $160 from July 2 to Aug. 27. Interested participants can register at the tournament’s website.

Teams are computer-matched into male and female divisions in one of three categories: junior, adult or top. The age, height and experience of all four players on each team are considered in bracketing. Teams receive at least three scheduled games each tournament.

Fiserv Forum will also host Ice Cube’s Big 3 on Sunday, Aug. 4. The 3-on-3, half-court basketball league was founded in 2017 by producer, actor and rap artist Ice Cube. It includes 12 teams of both former NBA players and international players. It will be the league’s first appearance in Milwaukee.