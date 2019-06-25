Footlights People’s Choice Award winners named

Members of the Milwaukee area’s performing arts community were recently recognized for their work at the third annual Footlights People’s Choice Awards.

The awards recognize achievements in costume design, set design, choreography, direction, music direction and lead and supporting performances in both musicals and plays. Winners were announced Saturday at a ceremony held at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield.

Thirty winners were named in 15 categories, both professional and non-professional. They include:

Outstanding Sound Design (Non-Professional Production): Richard Becker, Guys and Dolls, Hartford Players

Outstanding Sound Design (Professional Production): Megan Henninger, Urinetown, Skylight Music Theatre

Outstanding Lighting Design (Non-Professional Production): Chris Meissner, Billy Elliot, Waukesha Civic Theatre

Outstanding Lighting Design (Professional Production): Jason Fassl, Carmina Burana, Skylight Music Theatre in collaboration with Milwaukee Opera Theatre, Danceworks and Chant Claire Chamber Choir

Outstanding Costume Design (Non-Professional Production): Lisa Quinn, Mary Poppins, Sunset Playhouse

Outstanding Costume Design (Professional Production): Nikki Maritch, Zie Magic Flute, Milwaukee Opera Theatre & Quasimondo Physical Theatre

Outstanding Set Design (Non-Professional Production): Matt Carr & Andrea Klohn, Mary Poppins, Sunset Playhouse

Outstanding Set Design (Professional Production): Evan Crain, Punk is Dead, Alchemist Theatre

Outstanding Youth Performer (Non-Professional Production): Ryan Vanselow, Billy Elliot, Billy Elliot, Waukesha Civic Theatre

Outstanding Youth Performer (Professional Production): Reese Bell, Matilda, Matilda the Musical, First Stage

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Play (Non-Professional Production): Anna Lee Murray, Rosalie Wells, The Children’s Hour, Outskirts Theatre

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Play (Professional Production): Elyse Edelman, Angie, Top Girls, Renaissance Theaterworks

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical (Non-Professional Production): Tim Albrechtson, Kurt Kelley, Heathers the Musical, Sunset Playhouse

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical (Professional Production): SaraLynn Evenson, Lilliane Le Fleur, NINE the Musical, Theater RED

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play (Non-Professional Production): Andre Lee Ellis, Hoke Colburn, Driving Miss Daisy, The Village Playhouse

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play (Professional Production): Marcee Doherty-Elst, Sue Mengers, I’ll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers, Theater RED

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical (Non-Professional Production): Joe Gallo, Jack Kelly, Newsies, Spotlight Productions

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical (Professional Production): Briana Rose Lipor, Doc Danger, Doc Danger and the Danger Squad, Milwaukee Opera Theatre

Outstanding Choreography (Non-Professional Production): Tricia Dobrient, Godspell, Hartford Players

Outstanding Choreography (Professional Production): Ryan Cappleman, Hairspray, Skylight Music Theatre

Outstanding Music Direction (Non-Professional Production): Julie Johnson, Anything Goes, Falls Patio Players

Outstanding Music Direction (Professional Production): Christie Chiles Twillie, Five Guys Named Moe, Skylight Music Theatre

Outstanding Direction (Non-Professional Production): Maddi Conway, You Got Older, Outskirts Theatre

Outstanding Direction (Professional Production): Eric Welch, NINE the Musical, Theater RED

Outstanding Special Performance (Non-Professional Production): Comicality 2019, Hartford Players

Outstanding Special Performance (Professional Production): Cabaret Series: Ben Tajnai & Shawn Holmes, Skylight Music Theatre

Outstanding Play (Non-Professional Production): August: Osage County, Rogue Stage Theater

Outstanding Play (Professional Production): Things I Know To Be True, Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Outstanding Musical (Non-Professional Production): Mary Poppins, Sunset Playhouse

Sunset Playhouse Outstanding Musical (Professional Production): NINE the Musical, Theater RED

Footlights also recognized local actress Gladys Chmiel and In Tandem Theatre founders Chris and Jane Flieller with lifetime achievement awards.