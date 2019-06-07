Fiserv Forum could start serving up edible cookie dough

Plans are in the works for a sweet new concession offering at Fiserv Forum.

The arena’s food and beverage provider, Chicago-based Levy Restaurants, recently filed a food dealer license application for what’s described as “Cookie Dough Portable.”

The cookie dough would be fully edible and made in-house, said Justin Green, vice president of hospitality at Fiserv Forum. It would be sold by the scoop, similar to ice cream.

“We tested it at a few events this past year and it went very, very well so we’re going to expand on that,” Green told BizTimes Milwaukee in a voicemail message.

The license application indicates the cookie dough would be sold on the west side of the main concourse, starting as soon as possible, but Green’s message did not confirm that information.

Unlike standard raw cookie dough, edible cookie dough is safe to consume because it is egg-free. And it is made with baked or specially treated flour instead of raw flour, which could also contain harmful bacteria.

Edible cookie dough stores began popping up in 2017 in large coastal cities like New York and Los Angeles and have since opened throughout the country. The trend hit downtown Chicago in 2018 with Scooped Cookie Dough Bar.

Since Fiserv Forum opened in August, the Milwaukee Bucks have made efforts to expand and enhance the venue’s F&B offerings.

In November, the organization teamed up with hospitality industry veterans Joe and Angie Sorge to improve the overall concession experience. Those efforts included a new candy shop that opened earlier this year on the arena’s upper concourse.

In addition, Door County Distillery opened a bar on that same concourse in December.