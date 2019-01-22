Dave Matthews Band to perform at Alpine Valley in July

Added to growing lineup this year for Walworth County venue

January 22, 2019, 1:23 PM

Dave Matthews Band

Dave Matthews Band will return to Alpine Valley Music Theatre this summer after a two-year hiatus, the band announced today.

The popular rock group will perform back-to-back shows on July 5 and 6, making its first appearance at the Walworth County venue, located near East Troy, since 2016.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the public on Feb. 22, with a presale starting Jan. 24.

Dave Matthews Band has performed at Alpine Valley on a nearly-annual basis during the past two decades, but last year put on a Summerfest show instead and didn’t tour at all in 2017.

Alpine Valley in 2017 also took a break, failing to book any entertainers for that summer. The venue reopened last year, and based on the lineup for 2019, it appears to be in full swing again.

Dave Matthews Band joins The Who, Jimmy Buffet and the Coral Reefer Band, Phish and Hootie & the Blowfish as entertainers so far announced for Alpine Valley in 2019.

Make 2019 the year you got real
Make 2019 the year you got real

Establish how much you need for retirement, and then follow through

by Dave Spano

