Concert ticket sales place Fiserv Forum among world’s top arenas, Pollstar says

Fiserv Forum has snagged multiple spots on Pollstar‘s mid-year lists of arenas with the highest ticket sales, the Milwaukee Bucks announced Wednesday.

The nearly one-year-old downtown venue ranked among the top 25 arenas in North America, top 20 in the U.S. and top 40 worldwide.

Those rankings are based on a total of 248,216 tickets sold from Nov. 22, 2018 to May 22, 2019, generating $17,633,730 in gross sales. That total does not include tickets sold for Bucks and Marquette men’s basketball games.

On Pollstar’s top 200 worldwide ranking, Fiserv Forum, no. 39, joins a cohort of top national and international arenas including the no. 1-ranked Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany with 699,924 tickets sold, the no. 4-ranked SSE Hydro in Glasgow, U.K. with 564,777 tickets sold and no. 22-ranked Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Australia with 321,924 tickets sold. Madison Square Garden in New York came in at no. 2 with 667,594 tickets sold.

Since opening to the public on Aug. 26, Fiserv Forum has held 59 non-Bucks -and -Marquette events, the Bucks said, including The Killers as its grand opening show on Sept. 4, Justin Timberlake, Travis Scott, P!nk, Cher, UFC, WWE Live and Cirque du Soleil Crystal.

By comparison, the Bradley Center hosted a total of 21 concerts during its busiest fiscal year, which was from July 1, 2007 to June 30, 2008, said a spokesperson, adding the arena was home to four, sometimes five home teams, which limited its availability for hosting concerts and other special events.

The Bucks said all events held at Fiserv Forum since it opened (including Bucks and Marquette games) have brought through its doors more than 1.5 million people.

“We are elated that Fiserv Forum has quickly emerged as one of the world’s most popular venues for fans and artists alike,” said Raj Saha, General Manager at Fiserv Forum. “This is further validation of live entertainment and events in Milwaukee on a year-round basis. We are excited for our upcoming events and look to continuously announce more content.”

The upcoming concert lineup at Fiserv Forum includes:

Ariana Grande, July 5

Mary J. Blige and Nas, July 30

John Mayer, Aug. 6

Backstreet Boys, Sept. 11

Jonas Brothers, Sept. 17

The Black Keys, Oct. 4

Heart, Oct. 12

Miranda Lambert, Oct. 18

Elton John, Oct. 19

Banda MS, Nov. 1

Celine Dion, Nov. 3

Jurassic World Live Tour, Nov. 7 to 10

The Chainsmokers, Nov. 12