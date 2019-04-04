Celine Dion to perform at Fiserv Forum

Multiple award-winning artist Celine Dion will perform on Sunday, Nov. 3 at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.

The show is part of Dion’s Courage World Tour, her first U.S. tour in more than 10 years. After performing mainly in Las Vegas for the past 16 years, Dion announced the tour on Wednesday during a special live event at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

“I’m so grateful to all the fans who have come to see my show in Las Vegas for so many years, and now I get the chance to create a brand new show and bring it to them in North America, and around the world,” Dion said. “I’m very excited about this tour, and my new album…coming later this year.”

Her new album, “Courage,” is set for release this fall.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on April 12 and can be purchased on Fiserv Forum’s website.

“The Power of Love has brought Celine Dion to Fiserv Forum,” said Raj Saha, general manager at Fiserv Forum. “There’s no need to Think Twice about attending her show here and That’s The Way It is.”

