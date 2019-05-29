Bucks, West Bend Mutual celebrate opening of multi-sport outdoor court in West Bend

Representatives of the Milwaukee Bucks and West Bend Mutual Insurance Charitable Foundation celebrated the unveiling of a new multi-sport outdoor court in downtown West Bend, funded by a combined $150,000 donation from the two organizations.

The new court is located at Regner Park, 800 N. Main St., adjacent to the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County. It will be available to the Boys & Girls Club, along with the city’s recreation department and the general public.

The donation will also support several Boys & Girls Club of Washington County initiatives, including NBA Math Hoops program, career and life skills counseling, and staff training and development.

The two organizations announced their combined gift in August 2018, as part of West Bend Mutual Insurance’s sponsorship of a private suite-level event space, called West Bend Lofts, at Fiserv Forum.

Similarly, in 2017, the Bucks partnered with Johnson Controls to build a $150,000 multi-sport complex on the campus of Browning Elementary School, 5440 N. 64th St., and the adjoining Silver Spring Neighborhood Center on Milwaukee’s northwest side.