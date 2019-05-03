Bucks Pro Shop opens pop-up at Bayshore

A vacant storefront at Bayshore Town Center in Glendale has become a temporary home to Bucks Pro Shop, the Milwaukee Bucks announced Thursday.

The pop-up opened Friday in the 1,550-square-foot former Icing jewelry store space adjacent to the Apple store.

It is scheduled to remain open throughout the duration of the Bucks’ playoff run, and will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It sells a full selection of Milwaukee Bucks and 2019 playoff gear for men, women and children including T-shirts, sweatshirts, jerseys, headwear and accessories.

“The Bucks are a very exciting team and we are glad to share some of that excitement and give customers an opportunity to share in that excitement with the pop-up shop and get involved,” said Tom Rinka, general manager at Bayshore Town Center.

Bucks Pro Shop operates a store inside Fiserv Forum and has partnered with athletic merchandise retailer Name of the Game to sell its products at Southridge Mall in Greendale, Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa and Brookfield Square in Brookfield. Name of the Game also had a store at Bayshore, but it closed in recent months, Rinka said.