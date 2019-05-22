Bucks offering exclusive look at Fiserv Forum with guided public tours

Purchasing tickets to a Milwaukee Bucks game or concert isn’t the only way to check out the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.

The Bucks last month rolled out guided walking tours aimed at giving the public a “behind-the-scenes” look at the arena.

For 90 minutes, guest services staff members lead groups of up to 25 visitors throughout the venue, stopping at areas that are usually off limits to the general public.

Those sites include the floor, performer dressing rooms and green room, Bucks and Marquette men’s basketball locker rooms, media interview room and premium spaces such as the court-level BMO Club and suite-level West Bend Lofts.

“The guided tours will offer the chance to see spaces that are typically unavailable for spectators and to discover the many details of what has already made Fiserv Forum famous,” said John Steinmiller, executive vice president of operations at Fiserv Forum in a statement last month when the tours were first announced.

Tickets for public tours are on sale for $15 for adults and $12 for youth, seniors and military personnel (free for children under two), and can be purchased at Fiserv Forum’s website. Reservations are currently available for dates through June 28.

The Bucks also offer private group tours for 10 or more people as well as event tours, which include an exclusive tour and a meal at The Mecca Sports Bar and Grill, located along the Entertainment Block across the plaza from the arena, before a concert or game.