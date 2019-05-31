Bucks make a splash, last portion of Bradley Center goes crash

Fountain added to public plaza as Bradley Center structure totally leveled

by

May 31, 2019, 2:20 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/bucks-make-a-splash-last-portion-of-bradley-center-goes-crash/

The Milwaukee Bucks continue to develop the area surrounding Fiserv Forum by unveiling a new fountain area today, at the same time that demolition crews brought down the last standing portion of the Bradley Center structure.

Three ground-level, circular fountains were activated Friday morning at the public plaza adjacent to Fiserv Forum. They are located at the south end of the plaza near the giant “Bucks” sign.

The fountains will operate daily through Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as a place where both children and adults can splash and run through, said the Bucks. They will not operate during inclement weather. 

The water system for the fountains is self-contained and recirculating, featuring color-changing lights and wind speed sensors that adjust the water’s height distribution. 

Also on Friday, demolition crews brought down the final remaining piece of what was once the Bradley Center. That portion of the structure had stood at the northeast corner of the four-acre lot, which is now covered in rubble but will soon be vacant.

The piece-by-piece demolition process started late last year. The Bucks have not yet announced development plans for the former Bradley Center site.

Fiserv Forum’s public plaza and adjoining Entertainment Block have become a hot new downtown destination. The Bucks opened a handful of new bars and restaurants along the strip this fall and have scheduled outdoor events for the area including The Great American Lobster Fest, Morning Glory Art Fair and the Gus Macker 3-on-3 Tournament.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Milwaukee Bucks continue to develop the area surrounding Fiserv Forum by unveiling a new fountain area today, at the same time that demolition crews brought down the last standing portion of the Bradley Center structure.

Three ground-level, circular fountains were activated Friday morning at the public plaza adjacent to Fiserv Forum. They are located at the south end of the plaza near the giant “Bucks” sign.

The fountains will operate daily through Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as a place where both children and adults can splash and run through, said the Bucks. They will not operate during inclement weather. 

The water system for the fountains is self-contained and recirculating, featuring color-changing lights and wind speed sensors that adjust the water’s height distribution. 

Also on Friday, demolition crews brought down the final remaining piece of what was once the Bradley Center. That portion of the structure had stood at the northeast corner of the four-acre lot, which is now covered in rubble but will soon be vacant.

The piece-by-piece demolition process started late last year. The Bucks have not yet announced development plans for the former Bradley Center site.

Fiserv Forum’s public plaza and adjoining Entertainment Block have become a hot new downtown destination. The Bucks opened a handful of new bars and restaurants along the strip this fall and have scheduled outdoor events for the area including The Great American Lobster Fest, Morning Glory Art Fair and the Gus Macker 3-on-3 Tournament.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Which social media platform do you use the most for business?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Baumgartner gets things done

Bravo! Entrepreneur: Lifetime Achievement Award winner

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 
How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 

Opening students’ eyes to the connection between school and career with work-based learning

by Laura Derpinghaus

Revival of the urban neighborhood
Revival of the urban neighborhood

Developers are delivering housing complexes in the heart of communities

by Eric Harrmann

How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn
How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn

A simple three-step process that generates very strong results without a large time commitment and advertising money

by Tom Wolf

Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage
Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage

A win-win solution that provides opportunities for students and fresh talent for businesses

by Laura Derpinghaus

Five reasons to participate in BizExpo
Five reasons to participate in BizExpo

Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market

by Linda Crawford

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

06/06/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

3HAG workshop at Carroll University
Carroll University

06/25/20198:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am