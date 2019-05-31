Bucks make a splash, last portion of Bradley Center goes crash

The Milwaukee Bucks continue to develop the area surrounding Fiserv Forum by unveiling a new fountain area today, at the same time that demolition crews brought down the last standing portion of the Bradley Center structure.

Three ground-level, circular fountains were activated Friday morning at the public plaza adjacent to Fiserv Forum. They are located at the south end of the plaza near the giant “Bucks” sign.

The fountains will operate daily through Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as a place where both children and adults can splash and run through, said the Bucks. They will not operate during inclement weather.

The water system for the fountains is self-contained and recirculating, featuring color-changing lights and wind speed sensors that adjust the water’s height distribution.

Also on Friday, demolition crews brought down the final remaining piece of what was once the Bradley Center. That portion of the structure had stood at the northeast corner of the four-acre lot, which is now covered in rubble but will soon be vacant.

The piece-by-piece demolition process started late last year. The Bucks have not yet announced development plans for the former Bradley Center site.

Fiserv Forum’s public plaza and adjoining Entertainment Block have become a hot new downtown destination. The Bucks opened a handful of new bars and restaurants along the strip this fall and have scheduled outdoor events for the area including The Great American Lobster Fest, Morning Glory Art Fair and the Gus Macker 3-on-3 Tournament.

