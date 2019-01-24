Brewers promote Stearns, Schlesinger and extend contracts

Both to assume roles as president of baseball operations

January 24, 2019, 1:23 PM

Miller Park is the home of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Milwaukee Brewers have promoted David Stearns from general manager to president of baseball operations and general manager, and Rick Schlesinger from chief operating officer to president of business operations, owner Mark Attanasio announced Wednesday. 

“David and Rick have developed processes and standards of excellence that are embraced by everyone in our organization,” Attanasio said in a statement. 

He touted Stearn’s efforts in recruiting and retaining talent for both the team and the front office. He also praised Schlesinger for his leadership of the organization’s business operations by enhancing the “Miller Park” experience for attendees and corporate partners. 

American Family Insurance chairman and CEO Jack Salzwedel and Rick Schlesinger.

In addition, both executives’ contracts have been extended.  

The announcement came a day after the Brewers announced that MillerCoors would be replaced by American Family Insurance as the naming rights sponsor for Miller Park.

Stearns has served as GM since joining the organization in October 2015. Prior to joining the Brewers, he spent three seasons with the Houston Astros as assistant general manager. 

“I’m thankful to Mark and our entire ownership group that I will continue to enjoy that privilege for years to come,” Stearns said. “The success we’ve enjoyed during my time with the Brewers stems from the hard work and skill of our entire front office staff, scouts, coaches, and, most importantly, our players. 

This season will mark Schlesinger’s 17th year with the Brewers, eight of those serving as COO. He previously served as vice president of business and legal affairs and general manager for the Anaheim Angels from 1998 to 2002. 

During his tenure as head of business operations, Schlesinger has led successful efforts to boost attendance and ticket sales. In 2017, he oversaw a transformation of the stadium’s food and beverage program, the largest club-funded project in Miller Park’s history. 

“The foundation of our business operation is the quality of the fan and partner experience, and I’m grateful to Mark for giving us the resources to enhance those areas every year,” Schlesinger said.

The Brewers are currently working on a $60 million-plus project to renovate and completely rebuild their spring training complex in Phoenix, Arizona. It includes a new clubhouse building with locker rooms, improved operations facilities and fan enhancements such as new concessions, retail stores, seating and scoreboard, according to a news release. 

Make 2019 the year you got real
Make 2019 the year you got real

Establish how much you need for retirement, and then follow through

by Dave Spano

