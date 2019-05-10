Board Game Barrister to move Glendale store out of Bayshore next month

Relocating to former Verlo Mattress space nearby

by

May 10, 2019, 12:24 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/board-game-barrister-to-move-glendale-store-out-of-bayshore-next-month/

A recent gaming event at Board Game Barrister. Courtesy of Board Game Barrister, Facebook

Milwaukee-based games, toys and puzzles retailer Board Game Barrister Ltd. will relocate its Glendale location this summer to a former Verlo Mattress store nearby.

It will take possession of that 2,800-square-foot space at 5530 N. Port Washington Road in June, with a target opening set for July.

The store is currently located at Bayshore Town Center in its indoor mall portion, which has gradually been losing tenants. Plans are currently underway for a major redevelopment project at the mall that would demolish its north side portion for other uses, including the area occupied by Board Game Barrister.

In November, Board Game Barrister owner Gordon Lugauer said he was unable to renew the lease agreement for the store at Bayshore, which expired in January, nor secure a new tenant space at the shopping center, so he decided to look for a new North Shore location.

Lugauer founded Board Game Barrister in 2005 and opened the Bayshore location in 2006. He said he wanted to keep the store in the area to accommodate longtime customers.

“We wanted to be in a place where that clientele could find us easily,” he said.

Plus, the North Port Washington Road corridor is easily visible and accessible from I-43.

Board Game Barrister’s new store is considerably smaller than its current 5,500-square-foot space, but that won’t change the variety of its inventory, Lugauer said.

It also won’t change the store’s event offerings, which range from casual play to tournaments and sometimes reach the storefront’s 90-person capacity. He said the new store will continue to host those events, but larger functions may decrease in size or relocate to the business’ other locations.

Lugauer plans to roll out some additional offerings at the new space, but said those details will be announced at a later date.

Board Game Barrister also operates stores at Greenfield Towne Center in Greenfield and Mayfair Mall at Wauwatosa. Lugauer also owns Oak & Shield Gaming Pub on Milwaukee’s East Side.

“We had a great run at Bayshore and we wish them all the best,” Lugauer said.

A recent gaming event at Board Game Barrister. Courtesy of Board Game Barrister, Facebook

Milwaukee-based games, toys and puzzles retailer Board Game Barrister Ltd. will relocate its Glendale location this summer to a former Verlo Mattress store nearby.

It will take possession of that 2,800-square-foot space at 5530 N. Port Washington Road in June, with a target opening set for July.

The store is currently located at Bayshore Town Center in its indoor mall portion, which has gradually been losing tenants. Plans are currently underway for a major redevelopment project at the mall that would demolish its north side portion for other uses, including the area occupied by Board Game Barrister.

In November, Board Game Barrister owner Gordon Lugauer said he was unable to renew the lease agreement for the store at Bayshore, which expired in January, nor secure a new tenant space at the shopping center, so he decided to look for a new North Shore location.

Lugauer founded Board Game Barrister in 2005 and opened the Bayshore location in 2006. He said he wanted to keep the store in the area to accommodate longtime customers.

“We wanted to be in a place where that clientele could find us easily,” he said.

Plus, the North Port Washington Road corridor is easily visible and accessible from I-43.

Board Game Barrister’s new store is considerably smaller than its current 5,500-square-foot space, but that won’t change the variety of its inventory, Lugauer said.

It also won’t change the store’s event offerings, which range from casual play to tournaments and sometimes reach the storefront’s 90-person capacity. He said the new store will continue to host those events, but larger functions may decrease in size or relocate to the business’ other locations.

Lugauer plans to roll out some additional offerings at the new space, but said those details will be announced at a later date.

Board Game Barrister also operates stores at Greenfield Towne Center in Greenfield and Mayfair Mall at Wauwatosa. Lugauer also owns Oak & Shield Gaming Pub on Milwaukee’s East Side.

“We had a great run at Bayshore and we wish them all the best,” Lugauer said.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the state renegotiate its contract with Foxconn?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Milwaukee’s crumbling cultural assets

Funding solution needed for regional attractions

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five reasons to participate in BizExpo
Five reasons to participate in BizExpo

Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market

by Linda Crawford

<i>Seller</i> beware
Seller beware

Failure to disclose during a home sale could cost you

by Aaron Hall

Raising the bar on senior living
Raising the bar on senior living

Providers are continuing to revamp communities to meet demands

by Gene Guszkowski

Meet the modern apprenticeships
Meet the modern apprenticeships

The state of Wisconsin is expanding the apprenticeship model to new frontiers.

by Karen Morgan

Start early with Youth Apprenticeship
Start early with Youth Apprenticeship

A great investment for any Wisconsin business seeking qualified employees

by Karen Morgan

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Milwaukee Real Estate Breakfast for OneVillage Partners
The Wisconsin Club

05/14/20197:15 am-9:00 am

 Healthy Leaders, Healthy Community
Union Grove Municipal Building

05/15/201912:00 am-1:15 pm

2019 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics Luncheon
Italian Community Center

05/15/201912:00 am

Building a High-Performing Culture
Westmoor Country Club

05/21/20198:00 am-10:00 am

5 Ways to Grow Your Profits 61%
Reefpoint Brew House

05/22/20195:30 pm-7:30 pm