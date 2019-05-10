Board Game Barrister to move Glendale store out of Bayshore next month

Milwaukee-based games, toys and puzzles retailer Board Game Barrister Ltd. will relocate its Glendale location this summer to a former Verlo Mattress store nearby.

It will take possession of that 2,800-square-foot space at 5530 N. Port Washington Road in June, with a target opening set for July.

The store is currently located at Bayshore Town Center in its indoor mall portion, which has gradually been losing tenants. Plans are currently underway for a major redevelopment project at the mall that would demolish its north side portion for other uses, including the area occupied by Board Game Barrister.

In November, Board Game Barrister owner Gordon Lugauer said he was unable to renew the lease agreement for the store at Bayshore, which expired in January, nor secure a new tenant space at the shopping center, so he decided to look for a new North Shore location.

Lugauer founded Board Game Barrister in 2005 and opened the Bayshore location in 2006. He said he wanted to keep the store in the area to accommodate longtime customers.

“We wanted to be in a place where that clientele could find us easily,” he said.

Plus, the North Port Washington Road corridor is easily visible and accessible from I-43.

Board Game Barrister’s new store is considerably smaller than its current 5,500-square-foot space, but that won’t change the variety of its inventory, Lugauer said.

It also won’t change the store’s event offerings, which range from casual play to tournaments and sometimes reach the storefront’s 90-person capacity. He said the new store will continue to host those events, but larger functions may decrease in size or relocate to the business’ other locations.

Lugauer plans to roll out some additional offerings at the new space, but said those details will be announced at a later date.

Board Game Barrister also operates stores at Greenfield Towne Center in Greenfield and Mayfair Mall at Wauwatosa. Lugauer also owns Oak & Shield Gaming Pub on Milwaukee’s East Side.

“We had a great run at Bayshore and we wish them all the best,” Lugauer said.