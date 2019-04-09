Billie Eilish to headline Summerfest

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 6 during Summerfest.

Eilish will be joined by a to-be-announced special guest for her first Summerfest headlining show, Milwaukee World Festival Inc. officials said.

The July 6 show would have been the final headlining slot to be announced for the 2019 festival, but last week Ozzy Osbourne said he is postponing all of his 2019 tour dates, including his scheduled July 4 Summerfest show. A replacement has not been announced yet.

The headlining acts announced for Summerfest 2019 include:

Thomas Rhett with Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson on June 26.

Outlaw Music Festival on June 27.

Jason Aldean and Kane Brown on June 28.

Bon Iver with Lord Huron and Julien Baker on June 29.

Zac Brown Band on June 30.

Lionel Richie and Michael McDonald on July 2.

Jennifer Lopez on July 3.

The Killers with Death Cab for Cutie on July 5.

Billie Eilish on July 6.

Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg and ScHoolboy Q on July 7.

Tickets for Billie Eilish go on sale on April 13 at the Summerfest website and Ticketmaster.